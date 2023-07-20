Warriors Vet Draymond Green Gets In Heated Exchange With Jordan Poole’s Father Over Punching Son

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green is opening up old wounds with former teammate Jordan Poole. That opened up a can of worms on Wednesday as Green, Poole and JP’s father got testy with each other.

Comments made by Green, speaking with Patrick Beverley on his podcast, sparked the online feud.

Draymond touched on the infamous 2022 off-season punch that knocked out Jordan Poole in Golden State during a heated practice.

Draymond Green on the Poole incident:



"I don't just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain't triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on."

Here’s what Green said:

“I don’t just hit people. Dialog, of course, happens over time and you usually ain’t just triggered by something like that fast, you know, to that degree.

“This is a team, you know what I’m saying, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me, you know, in an instant. You know, we know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, you know what I’m saying? We know you know things that you have to stand on.”

All Out NBA Twitter Brawl

Either Draymond was out of bounds for punching Poole, or Poole — now on the Washington Wizards — got obnoxious to the point where Draymond punched him.

After the punch, reports circulated regarding Poole’s behavior, getting evidently arrogant ahead of a potential contract extension with Golden State.

Draymond, who’s long been a core member of the Warriors’ dynastic run, told his side of the story.

Well, Poole and Poole’s father noticed the comments.

On his Instagram Stories, Poole posted lyrics calling out Draymond for obsessively talking about the punch.

Draymond's punch on Jordan Poole

Draymond ultimately won the PR nightmare.

Not only did he deliver the punch, Draymond saw the Warriors bring him back on a new contract and trade Jordan Poole out of the Bay Area.

Poole got his money in Washington: signing a four-year, $160 million deal.

Jordan Poole’s father also stepped into the ring. His attack on Draymond was more direct.

Anthony Poole called Green out on Twitter.

“I’m stand on this that’s is some bs,” Anthony posted on Wednesday. “Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”

"I'm stand on this that's is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I'm standing on this and he didn't apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want"

Draymond Green Gets Increasingly Upset

To take it a step further, Draymond (angrily) wrote back.

“That’s so cute…,” Green replied. “It’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.”

"That's so cute… it's impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don't go over well amongst men."

Tensions were so high on Wednesday that Draymond fell for a parody account’s fake tweet. The post had a fake quote by Kevin Garnett criticizing Green for ‘bullying’ Jordan Poole.

Draymond called out KG in a response, and Garnett pointed out the fake account, leading Green to delete the tweet.

That's a fake tweet. "NBA Centel"…



Fix it.

Draymond Green fell for a fake quote believing that Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was calling him out in regards to the incident he had with Jordan Poole 😬



KG responds: "That's a fake tweet. "NBA Centel"… Elon Musk see wtf is happening 🤣🤣"

Now, Draymond must co-exist with new Warriors point guard Chris Paul.

Green previously called out the 18-year NBA veteran, suggesting potential bad blood. However, Draymond openly addressed his previous critiques of Chris Paul and said he’s ready to move forward.

“Me and Chris have had our differences over the course of my 11 years playing in this league since Year 1,” Green told Patrick Beverley in the interview.

“Chris is the way he is, I am the way I am. He’s not changing who he is at this point, I’m not changing who I am at this point. And I think it’s very important for people to understand that. Like the same sentiments I had about Chris, they don’t just leave, and the same sentiments Chris had about me, they don’t just leave.”

Draymond has won four NBA Championships with Golden State. Jordan won his only championship with the Warriors in 2022.

Last season, Draymond averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists with Golden State. Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 73 starts.