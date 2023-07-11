Jordan Poole Left Uneasy By Draymond Green Question

Videos by OutKick

The ghost of Draymond Green followed Jordan Poole to Washington after getting traded from the Warriors to the Wizards.

The former Golden State Warriors guard is still answering questions about his relationship with Draymond, which never recovered since Green decked Poole in the face during a scuffle at practice.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

Jordan Poole Not Over Infamous Punch

Reporters caught up with Poole this week, and one person asked if Draymond has reached out since getting traded.

Poole’s reaction said everything about their still-sour relationship.

“Have you heard from Draymond?” the reporter asked Poole, which the player raised his eyebrows at and seemed to ignore.

Draymond represented the old guard of the Golden State Warriors’ dynastic run, while Poole always seemed to spearhead a new era for the Warriors.

Golden State didn’t side with Poole’s vision and traded his hefty $140 million contract to Washington.

Despite having a decaying connection to Draymond, Poole has openly stated that he’s close to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the team’s two biggest stars.

Poole said the following to the NBA media at this year’s Summer League:

Well, those are the two greatest shooters of all time, in my opinion personally. It’s just things that you learn in practice, in the game, on the road, that you wouldn’t be able to learn not being in the mix, and I’m thankful for that. You learn, you apply to your skillset, the things you want to be good at, and also built a relationship to where I can ask them. I can text Steph, I can text Klay, I can call them, and just have a conversation. That doesn’t leave, that doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know the plays that they run. Split actions, high ball screens, competitive advantage.