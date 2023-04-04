Warriors Expect Andrew Wiggins To Return Following Mysterious Hiatus

Videos by OutKick

Circles around the NBA media were wondering about the whereabouts of Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins. The former No. 1 pick (2014) has been spending considerable time away from the team this season, but it appears that the former All-Star is making his long-awaited return.

According to The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania, Wiggins will rejoin the Warriors on Tuesday and attend their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wild Rumor About Andrew Wiggins Proved Untrue

For 48 days (22 games), Wiggins stepped away from the Warriors due to a “personal” matter.

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

One buzz-worthy rumor claimed that Wiggins had discovered that his children actually belonged to a best friend of his after his wife cheated on him and that he requested time away from the Warriors. Wiggins signed a four-year extension ($109 million) with the team last year.

It was a bonkers narrative that Wiggins’ girlfriend personally shut down.

Charania added that Wiggins’ father was experiencing health issues, which pulled the 28-year-old away from action at a pivotal point in the season.

At 41-38, the Warriors are seventh in the Western Conference standings, just a game away from avoiding the play-in tournament.

With Wiggins expected to be assessed before returning to play, the Warriors will need to set themselves up for a potential return from their young star weeks rather than days from now. The Warriors have a shot at hitting the sixth seed in their final three games of the season.

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Wiggins missed 20 games before stepping away from Golden State. In 37 games this season, Wiggins has averaged 17.1 points (on 47.3 percent shooting), five rebounds and 2.3 assists.