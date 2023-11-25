Warren Sapp Calls For Bill Belichick To Retire: ‘The Patriot Way Bulls*** Is Out The Window’

Videos by OutKick

In the debate about what should be Bill Belichick’s next move, there’s no question where Warren Sapp stands.

Appearing this week on Fearless With Jason Whitlock, the former All-Pro defensive tackle unloaded on Belichick. And Sapp said the New England Patriots head coach owes all of his success to the superstar players he was lucky enough to coach.

“Tom Brady is the reason why you’re Bill Belichick. Lawrence Taylor is the reason why you’re Bill Belichick,” Sapp said.

“Maybe the greatest football player on offense and maybe the greatest football player on defense to ever be in the National Football League…. Bill, that’s who you owe that to.”

Warren Sapp, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, said the “Patriot Way” of winning is a thing of the past — as evidenced by the lack of success Belichick’s former assistants have had as head coaches.

“All of the ‘Patriot way’ bullsh-t is out the window,” Sapp said. “Ask Bill O’Brien, ask Romeo Crennell, ask Josh McDaniels. Ask any of them. It’s out the window.”

Once an unshakeable dynasty, Belichick’s Patriots are now last in the AFC East at 2-8. The future looks bleak in Foxborough, and Sapp says it’s time for Bill to hang it up.

“It’s time to go to the couch. The game is over,” Sapp proclaimed.

While Pats owner Robert Kraft has been tight-lipped about his head coach’s future with the franchise, it’s no secret his seat is scorching hot. But while Sapp is calling for Belichick to retire, all rumors point to him simply coaching elsewhere.

Bill Belichick & Co. will next take the field Sunday against the 3-8 Giants — in a game no one will be watching.

