Warren Moon Isn’t Ready To Write Off Russell Wilson

Videos by OutKick

“Broncos country, let’s ride.” It’s been a catchphrase for Russell Wilson. Since arriving in Denver in March 2022, though, that ride has been rocky — to say the least.

But legendary quarterback Warren Moon says he’s not ready to give up on Russ just yet. Under the leadership of head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos can turn this ship around. Or so says Moon.

“I knew Sean was gonna come in and start having Russell do a lot of the things that Sean thinks Russell does best, not try and force an offense on him,” Moon told Andscape. “They hadn’t been winning, but Russell’s numbers aren’t bad. The record doesn’t show it, but Russell has been having some [individual] success.”

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The record certainly doesn’t show it.

Payton lost the first three games of his Denver tenure. The Broncos earned a come-from-behind victory against the then-winless Chicago Bears on Sunday. But given the Bears’ struggles, that’s hardly an impressive feat.

Has Russell Wilson improved over last season?

It would be tough to do worse.

Under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Denver struggled to a 5-12 season in 2022. Wilson saw a career-worst passer rating of 84.4, a career-low 16 touchdown passes and a career-high 55 sacks.

Meanwhile in 2023, the nine-time Pro Bowler heads into Week 5 tied for third in the NFL with nine touchdown passes and ranked 18th among qualified players with a 51.3 adjusted QB rating.

Last year, Moon attributed Russell’s struggles on the QB’s stubborn desire to be a pocket passer despite being too short to see over the line.

“He’s getting back to a little bit more movement, a little more play-action,” Moon said. “He’s a very good play-action passer, a really good deep-ball thrower. He’s gotten back to those things since Sean has been there, so that’ll give him a chance. We’ll see where it goes.”

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ten To One)

Moon, the first black quarterback elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, knows Wilson well from their days together in Seattle. Wilson was drafted in the third round in 2012. Moon was a radio analyst for the Seahawks at the time and until 2017. Early on, Moon was a mentor to Wilson.

If anyone can speak to Wilson’s potential, it’s Warren Moon. But rumors have circulated the 34 year old is on a “one-year audition” with the Broncos this season.

So this “ride” needs to turn around pretty quickly.