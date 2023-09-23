WaPo Story On Dave Portnoy Is Published, Immediately Gets Community Noted On X/Twitter

Videos by OutKick

The Washington Post got absolutely roasted by Dave Portnoy this week.

Portnoy found out early in the week that the Post intended to publish a story about how sponsors of his pizza festival were facing pressure and backlash for partnering with him. So he called the reporter on speakerphone, who essentially admitted that the backlash was mostly her own creation in order to get sponsors to respond.

You’d think after being publicly humiliated by having your “journalistic” activism exposed to millions of people, the Post would have pulled the plug on the piece entirely.

But that would have made too much sense.

Instead, they published the Portnoy story anyway … and immediately got roasted by community notes on X (formerly Twitter).

“A phone call between Emily Heil and Dave Portnoy was shared prior to publication, in which the WaPo journalist admits to intentionally misleading advertisers into speaking negatively of the One Bite Pizza Festival. They agreed to an interview the next day, but Wapo cancelled.”

This weekend, New York will host Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival.



Participating pizzerias have had to navigate buzz around the festival and backlash against the Barstool Sports founder's controversial remarks and allegations of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/v2XqLxkJwg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2023

Oof.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 23: Washington Post logo outside of the building covered with snow. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Dave Portnoy Shows How Modern Washington Post Operates

This entire interaction highlights how the modern Washington Post operates. Not as informers of accurate information, but as creators and enforcers of their preferred narratives.

The reporter and the paper don’t like Portnoy because he doesn’t conform to their ideological worldview. So instead of simply reporting a story about his pizza festival, they created a story where it didn’t exist. All in an attempt to make him look bad and pressure advertisers to back out.

That’s the playbook of the institutional left; attack sponsors in order to ensure that those who don’t share their political views aren’t able to earn revenue or host events. The Post would never question sponsors or advertisers who support drag queen events targeted towards children. Because they support it.

The online left has, unsurprisingly, leapt to the Washington Post’s defense.

But thanks to the new version of X, the public now gets to have their say. And in this instance, it means they were able to correct the Washington Post’s incredible activism.