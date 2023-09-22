Dave Portnoy Buries PFT Commenter’s Far-Left, Overly Emotional Brother By Comparing Him To Jackson Mahomes

Videos by OutKick

Meet Roger Sollenberger, the brother of Barstool’s Eric Sollenberger, better known as PFT Commenter.

Roger is a reporter for the Daily Beast, a leftwing hate-for-profit blog. And he spent his Thursday night bemoaning Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

Roger was noticeably upset over Portnoy recording a call with a Washington Post journalist who is writing a hit piece on Barstool’s upcoming Pizzafest event.

For background: Portnoy caught wind of food reporter Emily Heil slandering him in an email to the event’s sponsors, trying to pressure the brands to pull out on the basis that Dave is a “misogynistic racist.”

It’s called tortious interference.

On Wednesday, Portnoy cold-called Heil; asked her to provide proof he is misogynistic and racist; debunked several of her lies; and questioned why she did not reach out to him for comment.

And yet Rogers’ emotions suggest Dave was the one in the wrong:

First criticizing journalists for completing the bulk of their research & reporting before they reach out, then “I want to see the article before you do it,” then “I’m more than willing to have an open conversation about anything as long as the article is not [already] written” https://t.co/glTBtV2hhm — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 21, 2023

Portnoy—either by design or some kind of instinctual self-victimization—is setting up a situation where he’s somehow always the victim, even in his own proposed scenarios — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 21, 2023

A New Jersey publication already put this question out there anyway. WaPo isn’t coming up with this idea (“tortious interference”), they’re fleshing it out. https://t.co/Ip47oWAXlz — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 21, 2023

Usually, Portnoy responds to “journalists” like Roger with videos and long back-and-forths. But he took a different approach on Thursday.

He went right for the KO. And it landed.

Dave didn’t need words to bury Roger, an obvious weasel. Rather, he quoted the tirade with a picture of Patrick and Jackson Mahomes.

Roger is Jackson, an unsuccessful, slimy, and second-rate subject to a famous brother.

Jackson is the new Fredo. Rodger is the new Chris Cuomo.

Roger responded to Portnoy’s posts with a deflection. He suggested Barstool ought to pay PFT more and would be nothing without him.

“Good to see the new contract gave him what he needed to stay. After all, his brother would be able to enjoy seeing him play no matter what team he’s on—but my man, what are the Chiefs without Mahomes?” Rodger posted on X.

Of course, the comparison falls short.

PFT plays on a team with Dave Portnoy. PFT is important. But he’s the third biggest star at the company, behind Dave and Big Cat.

The Chiefs without Mahomes are picking top 10 in the draft.

Nonetheless, Roger has since pivoted to complaining about Donald Trump on X. His timeline mirrors that of MSNBC host Chris Hayes, a cesspool of liberal and identity politics. His byline reads like a man who writes blogs while on too many antidepressants.

PFT has not responded to the exchange between his brother and boss.

We suspect the next Sollenberger Thanksgiving dinner and Barstool staff meeting to be quite awkward.