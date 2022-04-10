Walter White, Jesse Pinkman to Return For ‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season

When the Breaking Bad prequel/spin-off series Better Call Saul debuted in 2015, fans had one question: “Will Walter White and Jesse Pinkman appear toward the end of the series?”

As the show enters its sixth and final season this month, we can finally answer that question: Yes.

BCS co-creator Peter Gould announced over the weekend that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their roles as Walter and Jesse, respectively, in some form during the upcoming season.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but instead of evading, I’ll just say ‘yeah,'” Gould said when Variety asked him whether Walter and Jesse will show up in BCS.

AMC is already getting behind the duo’s return as a promotional tool for the final season:

Better Call Saul consists of two timelines. The main storyline tracks the events leading up to Breaking Bad, in which Jimmy McGill transforms into Saul Goodman, the crooked lawyer who ultimately “disappears” after Walter and Jesse’s drug empire collapses.

And because Saul becomes a frequent character in Breaking Bad after he meets Walter and Jesse during Season 2-Episode 8, that’s the furthest BCS can take this timeline.

The second story, however, takes place following the events of Breaking Bad. Saul, now in hiding, goes by “Gene” and is paranoid that someone will learn of his identity. He fears someone is watching him.

As we learned in the sequel film El Camino, Walter is definitely dead and Jesse, like Saul, has “disappeared” by the time the flash-forwards with “Gene” begin. So despite fun fan theories, we can say for certain that Walter and Jesse will appear in the prequel timeline.

My prediction for the final scene, as it was before the series premiere, goes as follows:

The prequel ends with Walter and Jesse running into Saul’s office, rehashing the popular scene from Breaking Bad. Next, the show goes black and flashes forward to the post-Breaking Bad events, where we learn the fate of Jimmy/Saul/Gene.

Would that not be great storytelling?

Part one of Better Call Saul Season 6 debuts on April 18 and consists of seven episodes. After May 23, the season will take a hiatus and return for the second half on July 11.

Better Call Saul is the best show on television — better than Yellowstone and Succession. According to Metacritic, TV critics give Season 6 an average score of 91, indicating universal acclaim.

Send me your Better Call Saul predictions, @burackbobby_.