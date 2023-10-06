‘WALMART IS RACIST!’ Woman On Motorized Scooter Dares Cop To ‘Drag Me The F–k Out’ And He Does Exactly That

Videos by OutKick

A black woman on a motorized scooter dared a cop to “drag me the f–k out” of her local Walmart this week, and he proceeded to do just that after she started hurling Halloween candy and soda bottles at him.

Naturally, the woman responded by calling the white cop — and all of Walmart — racist for his actions. The entire thing was caught on video for your viewing pleasure.

Welcome to Walmart!

Rumors has it Walmart is racist… pic.twitter.com/hKV9M5prC6 — Fight Flare (@FightFlare) October 5, 2023

She got caught shoplifting and arrested, so she yells “Walmart is racist” because she never learned accountability.



There’s no fixing this. pic.twitter.com/KS6M4C3GE8 — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) October 3, 2023

You never know what you’re gonna get at Walmart

What a scene. Frankly, it’s just another ho-hum day at the Walmart, but this one has a lot of layers to it.

You have the typical accusations of racism, which is gonna be hard to prove seeing as the cop didn’t do anything until he was asked to drag her out for the 100th time.

She also doubled down and hurled what appears to be a Mountain Dew at him, which isn’t cool. A guy can only take so much until you just have to oblige.

Apparently, this little tussle took place at a Westchester County store around 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to New York State police, the woman may have been suffering from “a mental health issue.”

Gee, ya think?

Anyway, just another day at Walmart. If you know, you know. Whenever I know I have to go to mine, I always strap in a little tighter. You never know what you’re gonna run into, so you have to prepare for anything and everything.

I’ve seen brawls break out, angry Bud Light drinkers toss cases of the stuff into the aisle after Dylan Mulvaney, and even homeless people sleeping in the clothing section. True story. All of it.

Anyway, Walmart is racist. You heard it here first. Do with that what you wish.