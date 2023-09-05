European Golf Writer Triggered That The U.S. Team Celebrated Together During Walker Cup Comeback Win

Videos by OutKick

The United States pulled off a come-from-behind victory over Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker Cup on Sunday. As teams do, especially those digging themselves out of a hole, they celebrated, but that rubbed at least one European golf writer the wrong way.

The Americans were the heavy favorites heading into this year’s Walker Cup at St. Andrews but didn’t have their best stuff early on while finding themselves down three points heading into Sunday’s final sessions. The U.S. won the morning foursomes 3-1 to cut the deficit to a lone point before routing the GB&I squad 7-3 in the Sunday singles.

READ: U.S. WALKER CUP TEAM WEARS ‘W’ HATS AND SOME GOLF WRITERS SEEM UPSET ABOUT IT

James Corrigan of The Telegraph wrote a column titled ‘Rude and unnecessary US celebrations overshadow Walker Cup fightback’ and specifically took issue with Nick Dunlap celebrating with an American teammate after earning a half-point against Barclay Brown.

“It was not Dunlap’s fault, but after he holed a four-footer to win the 18th and deny Brown the full point, a member of the US entourage ran on to the famous green and high-fived Dunlap (see below) before he had the chance to shake the hand of his opponent. Rude and unnecessary. Particularly as it was a halved point and the second match on the links,” Corrigan wrote.

The U.S. Walker Cup team pulled off a comeback victory and one European writer is upset they celebrated together. (Photo by Paul Devlin/Getty Images)

This is one of the most sore-loser paragraphs ever written.

Corrigan, who is from Wales, taking the time to write a full-fledged column about a sophomore-aged golfer celebrating with a teammate before eventually shaking hands with his opponent is ridiculous.

Of all the things to write about from a historic Walker Cup played at The Home of Golf, Corrigan noticed two Americans celebrating what was the start of a comeback victory and thought it was so “rude and unnecessary” he simply had to write about it.

The U.S. has now won four straight Walker Cups and five of the last six after taking home the honors this year by a count of 14.5 to 11.5.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris