Wake Forest baseball is on a tear and its impressive season continued Monday with a statement win over LSU. To celebrate, the Demon Deacons went wild. Perhaps a little bit too wild.

Amidst the postgame locker room celebration, there were some ~ questionable ~ antics that have since made their way online. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Will Andrews probably should have kept his celebratory Snapchat video in his camera roll …

Wake, the No. 1 team in the country, lost just nine games in the regular season and dropped a game to Miami in the ACC Tournament, but has not lost since. The Deacs went 3-0 in their home Regional, swept Alabama in the Super Regional and escaped with a 3-2 win over Stanford on Saturday in their first game of the College World Series.

That set up a winner’s bracket matchup Monday with the Bayou Bengals, whose fans were fresh off of a Jell-O Shot national championship. LSU jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, which held until Wake tied the score in the sixth.

From there, it was an RBI single in the eighth that gave the Demon Deacons a lead they wouldn’t give back. The vibes were very high.

Wake, known as Rake Forest because of their bats, are having a lot of fun along the way.

Even the camera guy was all jacked up after the win over LSU.

This is FULL EFFORT@mitch_since1998 running around like Jimmy V looking for someone to film is AMAZING 👏🏼👏🏼🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j4gxHJuEbV — Ross Marra 🎥 (@rosco__14) June 20, 2023

After things had calmed down some on the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the celebration made its way into the locker room. Things got ~ interesting ~ at that point.

Wake Forest got wild and weird.

Video that made its way onto Twitter, filmed by Andrews, shows one Wake player (which appears to be star slugger Danny Corona) mount one of his teammates and thrust furiously in his face.

To each their own, but, uh… perhaps Andrews should have kept that video for his own memories?