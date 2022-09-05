Virginia Tech Players Have Items Stolen From Visiting Lockers At Old Dominion

Virginia Tech saw matters go from bad to worse on Friday when they traveled to S.B. Stadium to face the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Losing 20-17 was not the final heartbreak of the night for the Hokies. Upon returning to their lockers after the defeat, VT players noticed that items had been stolen from their visiting locker room.

On Sunday, VT released a statement regarding the incident.

“The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night,” the statement read. “The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.”

According to the report from Old Dominion campus authorities, an investigation has been launched looking into the stolen items. ODU interim chief of police Garrett Shelton, via The Roanoke Times, noted that less than $8,000 of the players’ belongings had been stolen.

“We are conducting the criminal investigation into it and working very closely with football staff, the victims reported in the larcenies, and we are working on it all weekend long to help resolve this and bring it to a resolution for them,” Shelton said.

New Hokies head coach Brent Pry spoke on the deflating loss from Friday.

“They wanted to make plays, they wanted to play hard, but I definitely think they pressed and were sloppy,” he said. “You want to make people earn it, and we didn’t do that.”

