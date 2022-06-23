VP Kamala Harris Can’t Shoot a Basketball

Vice President Kamala Harris must have been the last kid picked for team activity in gym class.

While at the American University celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Harris picked up a basketball to show she has game.

As they say, shooters shoot:

Perfection. Everyone will remember where they were when Kamala Harris went 1-6 from like 2 feet away. https://t.co/kETNlKobIC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2022

After her fifth brick, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff offered his wife some advice: “Bend your knees.”

And it worked. Harris made the final shot. Call him Coach Doug.

We encourage you to not make fun of VP Harris’ jumper, however. As MSNBC host Joy Reid explained, if you critique anything about Harris it makes you a racist and a white person.

Don’t be a racist or a white person.

At the risk of upsetting Reid, we recommend you to keep your focus on President Biden riding his bike.

I don’t care what side of the aisle you are on. You can’t have a guy who just consistently falls over in this type of manor as President. He exudes weakness. It’s primal. pic.twitter.com/INYUqCnQJC — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 18, 2022

If you could only have one on your team, would it be Biden the Biker or Harris the Shooter?