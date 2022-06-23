VP Kamala Harris Can’t Shoot a Basketball

Vice President Kamala Harris must have been the last kid picked for team activity in gym class.

While at the American University celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Harris picked up a basketball to show she has game.

As they say, shooters shoot:

After her fifth brick, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff offered his wife some advice: “Bend your knees.”

And it worked. Harris made the final shot. Call him Coach Doug.

We encourage you to not make fun of VP Harris’ jumper, however. As MSNBC host Joy Reid explained, if you critique anything about Harris it makes you a racist and a white person.

Don’t be a racist or a white person.

At the risk of upsetting Reid, we recommend you to keep your focus on President Biden riding his bike.

If you could only have one on your team, would it be Biden the Biker or Harris the Shooter?

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

