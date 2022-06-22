Joy Reid Blames White Men in the Media For Kamala Harris’ Low Approval Rating

According to MSNBC host Joy Reid, the white males in the media are solely to blame for Vice President Kamala Harris’ historically low approval rating of 39 percent.

Those damn white men.

“Most of the media is still white and male. And their take on Kamala Harris becomes the take,” Reid said in an interview with the Root. “It becomes conventional wisdom.”

Reid says that Harris is a very likable woman but that the white dudes are bogging her down and not letting her be herself.

“She’s just a regular sister in the same way people would always say that Michelle Obama is like if your cousin became first lady. Kamala Harris is like if your cousin became VP of the United States,” Reid adds.

“I think she doesn’t get to show that personality often enough, and so people haven’t had a chance to get to know her.”

Right. More Kamala would improve her popularity. Here are a few times Harris was able to show her personality on camera.

Kamala Harris might be the only person in America worse at communication than Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/rTZqz8989e — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 23, 2022

Kamala Harris describing the importance of high speed Internet is incredible. Holy shit, fire your staff, Kamala. This reads like a bad 6th grade book report from 1996. It’s like she hasn’t even heard of the Internet: pic.twitter.com/PPXby5r1DO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2022

And most recently:

.@VP Harris always sounds like she forgot to do her homework pic.twitter.com/ljDl1QlDiH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 20, 2022

Harris’ low approval rating has nothing to do with her skin color or the colors of the press. Harris is incompetent at her job — see her handling of the border — and incapable of managing a staff.

Over a dozen staffers have exited Harris’ office during her tenure, with one former staffer describing her as a “bully” and a “soul-destroying” boss.

“Who are the next talented people you’re going to bring in and burn through and then have [them] pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons?” Gil Duran, Harris’ former aide, said.

Another former staffer explained the workplace environment that surrounds Harris to Politico as “unhealthy.”

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment … and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s***.”

Harris and Reid have blamed the media for her struggles as VP for months. Harris reportedly told confidants in December that the media was picking on her because she’s a black woman, a claim Reid amplified on her program.

“Kamala Harris, who was picked to be Vice President because she’s a black woman, is now complaining that she’s being treated unfairly by the media because she’s not a white man,” Clay Travis tweeted at the time. “

“This was eminently predictable. It’s also why Democrats have to nominate her for president in 2024.”

Ironically, the very media that Harris accuses of bullying her has protected her since the start of her vice presidency. The overwhelming majority of the media avoids criticizing her entirely at the risk of one of her lackeys calling them racist and/or sexist.

But never let the truth get in the way of a good race bait. Joy Reid certainly never has.