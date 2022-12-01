Von Miller Heads To IR, Will Miss At Least 4 Weeks

The Buffalo Bills defense has been struck a major blow with the news that linebacker Von Miller will be out for a minimum of four weeks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team had placed Miller on IR.

Now official: Bills officially placed Von Miller on injured reserve, meaning he’s out at least four weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2022

Miller is dealing with a knee injury, specifically lateral meniscus damage in his right knee which he suffered on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

The news broke only a few hours before the Bills kick off on the road against the New England Patriots.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media on Thursday and expressed his hopes that Miller would be back for the end of the regular season.

“He’s been doing treatment and trying to rehab it,” Beane said. “We don’t want to rush him back, and he’s a competitor. That’s why we love him. That’s why he’s so great. The competitor in him — if he could wheel it out there tonight, he would do it.

“We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch.”

Miller has 21 tackles on the year through 11 games. He also has 8 sacks and 1 forced fumble to his name.

