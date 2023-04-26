Videos by OutKick

Von Miller has five years left on his contract with the Buffalo Bills. It will be his last contract.

Miller, who turned 34 back in March, does not plan on playing for any other organization. The last stop of his career will be in upstate New York.

After being drafted No. 2 overall in 2011, Miller spent 11 years with the Broncos before being traded to the Rams, winning his second Super Bowl, and signing with Buffalo during the offseason of 2022. His first year with the Bills saw him make 21 tackles with eight sacks and a forced fumble, but ended with dissapointment.

Miller exited the Thanksgiving Day game with a knee injury that was later found to be a torn ACL that cost him the remainder of the season. He got back to workouts earlier this month and told Pat McAfee that he was at “about 65%.”

Miller plans to be at full strength by Week 1 and hopes to play an important role in bringing the first-ever Super Bowl title back to Buffalo.

And then, after this fall, Miller plans to turn right back around and do it all again. He does not plan on slowing down and recently revealed the goal for the remainder of his career in an interview with Chris Rosvoglou of Sports Illustrated.

When I’m leaving Buffalo, I’m done. 100 percent. I’m supposed to be here until I’m 39. I’m not playing for another team. Buffalo is definitely my last stop. I don’t like to talk about retirement yet, but I think it’s safe to say Buffalo will definitely be the last team I play for. — Von Miller

There you have it! Miller is currently 34. He plans to play with Buffalo until he is 39 and then retire.

The only way that timeline could change is if he was to get traded or cut. At that point, there would be a need for reevaluation!