Vols’ Evan Russell Tells Tomi He May Sue ESPN For False Claim That He Failed PED Test

Tennessee Vols baseball player Evan Russell did not fail a PED test, as ESPN reported, and he sat down with Tomi Lahren on Wednesday to discuss.

ESPN announcers decided to say Tennessee’s Evan Russell was suspended for PEDs, according to “reports and speculation,” and that the NCAA would now be testing the whole team. Russell said this situation is always going to be a “blemish” on his name and record.

“Just because it was out there on national television that people can make an argument, even if for some reason I end up playing, you know, 10, 15 years from now with some success,” Russell said. “You know, people always have an argument of, ‘well, he took steroids, he took PEDs. Of course, he’s going to have success.’ … I’ve been a walk-on as soon as I go on campus. So to put myself in a position to be a draft guy and to have a chance at the draft, to have any sort of blemish, even if I’m not projected first-round or anything, to have a blemish to prevent me from having opportunity kind of worries me a little bit, but hopefully that it doesn’t affect.“

Russell also told Tomi he may sue ESPN. Here’s the conversation from Tomi Lahren is Fearless:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s Youtube, Twitter and Facebook.