Vodka Butter: The New TikTok Trend Making Dinner More Fun

Butter makes everything taste better, and vodka makes everything more fun. Now, thanks to a new TikTok trend, they’re joining forces.

Chef and food blogger Carolina Gelen might just be a genius. Sharing the recipe on her TikTok account, Gelen combined one stick of butter with a shot of vodka in a food processor. Then, she whipped the mixture into a velvety texture.

And the best part? It takes less than five minutes!

The inspiration for the new condiment came from her favorite cocktail, Gelen told The New York Post.

“I love a dirty martini, so I tried making a dirty martini butter with green olives and vodka, but the olives ended up being overpowering flavor-wise,” Gelen said. “So I tried the recipe again, without olives, and the result was amazing.”

In the TikTok video, Gelen spreads the vodka butter on a baguette and tops it with a salty little fish.

TikTok: @carolinagelen

“I wouldn’t spread this on toast for breakfast but would serve it as an appetizer with crusty bread, anchovies, herring, sardines, or caviar,” she said.

This is where you and I are different, Chef Gelen. I see no problem with vodka for breakfast. You can miss me with the anchovies, though.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time butter has trended on TikTok.

Last year, butter boards were all the rage. That’s basically a charcuterie board smothered in butter and garnished with sauces, fruits and spices.

@justine_snacks I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood ♬ original sound – speed songs

The only logical next step: A vodka butterboard.

Those Chinese TikTok spies aren’t going to know what hit ’em.