Putin Wishes ‘Sincerest Condolences’ (Wink, Wink) To Failed Coup Mastermind Prigozhin After Fatal Plane Crash

Videos by OutKick

Vladimir Putin took boldness to a new level by expressing condolences for Yevgeny Prigozhin after almost certainly having him killed.

Prigozhin is believed to have died in a fatal plane crash that left 10 dead earlier in the week. The Wagner boss’ alleged death in the plane crash comes after a failed coup attempt against Putin in June.

Early signs indicated it’s possible the plane was taken down by an air defense system, but the Pentagon claimed as of Thursday there was no concrete evidence to indicate that’s the case.

For now, the reason for the plane going down remains a mystery. However, Putin couldn’t seem to care less and boldly expressed his “sincerest condolences” to the man who tried to overthrow him.

Putin reacts to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s alleged death. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin reacts to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s alleged death.

“As for the aviation tragedy, first of all, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims. It is always a tragedy. Indeed, if there were — and the primary data indicate that there were employees of the Wagner PMC — I would want to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine. We remember this, we know it, and we will not forget it,” Putin said Thursday, according to Fox News.

However, Putin also noted that Prigozhin “made serious mistakes in life.” A bit of a subtle nod to the coup?

Russian President Vladimir Putin breaks silence on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s alleged death. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

The Russian strongman added, “I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 1990s. He was a man with a complex destiny, and he made serious mistakes in life. He achieved the results he needed both for himself and, when I asked him, for the common cause, as in these last months. He was a talented person, a talented businessman. He worked not only in our country and worked with results, but also abroad in Africa, in particular. He was involved in oil, gas, precious metals and stones there.”

Putin also made it clear there will be an investigation into his death and the plane crash. That investigation will be just as crooked and corrupt as everything else to come out of Russia.

Putin’s enemy reportedly eliminated.

As I’ve said before, nothing happens in Russia without Putin being aware of it. He rules that country with an iron fist.

If someone took out Yevgeny Prigozhin, he absolutely knew about it if it was done by the Russians. In theory, it could have been the Ukrainians are someone in the west, but that is incredibly unlikely.

The easiest explanation is almost always the correct one. Prigozhin attempted a coup against Putin, it failed and the Russian leader is notorious for his brutality.

It was only a matter of time before Putin had Prigozhin killed. Now, he’s believed to be dead in a plane crash, and Putin is talking about condolences, “mistakes” made in life and how there will be an investigation.

It’s honestly incredible how bold Putin is. His enemy reportedly has been killed in horrific fashion, and he’s speaking like they’re still friends. He simply knows he can say whatever he wants and the Russian public won’t question him.

Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Next time someone leads a failed coup against Putin, I’d recommend getting out of the country and never returning. Staying in Russia with Putin coming for you isn’t good for your life expectancy.