Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Physical, Karma Finds Prince Harry, House Fires, Police Car Chases And Nudes In Sunflower Fields

Videos by OutKick

Let’s start off our Tuesday Nightcaps with a little story time, shall we?

Nine years ago, I was living in Phoenix in a rental house near Papago Park.

One night around 2 a.m. I woke up to the worst sound I’ve ever heard — an ear-piercing siren. And it was coming from inside the house. My dog starts crying, I jump out of bed, and I run out to the hallway to see what’s going on.

It’s the carbon monoxide alarm. And I have no idea how to turn it off. My dog is damn near screaming at this point.

So I call the fire department. The dispatcher tells me to get all humans and pets out of the house, and they are going to send someone. Now, when they said they were going to “send someone,” I thought that meant, like, a singular person who could identify the problem and shut off the alarm.

Not pictured: Me standing in the front yard, crying in my pajamas.

But as I’m standing out in my front lawn in my PJs with my dog in the middle of the night, here comes a whole ass fire truck and five firefighters wearing masks.

They proceed to sweep my house — running some sort of machine up and down the walls. One guy, named Jeff, tells me the CO levels are pretty high, and it’s not safe to be inside. Noticing the fire truck and probably jarred awake by the noise, the neighbors come over to check on me.

About 30 minutes later, all the firefighters come out. They’re laughing and shaking their heads as they walk to their truck. I’m confused.

“Ma’am, your stove was on,” Jeff tells me.

OH MY GOD. I was so humiliated.

The gas stove hadn’t been turned up high enough to notice, but the dial was twisted ever so slightly to allow carbon monoxide to slowly fill my entire house over the course of 24-48 hours.

Joe Biden — Liar, Liar House on Fire

Now, if I were Joe Biden telling you that story, it would have gone a whole lot differently.

I would have told you that deadly gas nearly wiped out my entire family, my dog and even my Pontiac G5. It would have been a harrowing experience I’d share with victims of carbon monoxide poisoning for years to come.

Because that’s exactly the sort of nonsense he pulled while speaking to survivors of the Maui fires.

Biden tells Maui wildfire victims, "I don't want to compare difficulties, but…" then tells a made up story about losing his house to a fire.



According to a 2004 AP report, it was “a small fire…contained to the kitchen” that “was under control in 20 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/DNY0Tyatg7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

But the Maui event wasn’t the only time he’s exaggerated this minor kitchen blaze.

In March 2022, he told the International Association of Firefighters that “every piece of furniture had to be replaced” after a fire on “all three stories” of his home.

And in October 2022, he told the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control that a fire “came up through the ground” and destroyed “everything in his home.”

But don’t worry. At least Sleepy Joe was kind enough to stay awake while meeting with Hawaiians about the hundreds of Americans who died or are still missing.

Oh wait.

New video from Maui visit appears to show Joe Biden dozing in and out of sleep. pic.twitter.com/JdoBG6qfpu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 22, 2023

And because we have at least another year and a half of this guy in charge, I think we could all use a drink.

Except for me — but I’m in the home stretch. Only one week left of Sober August! The wine bottles in my kitchen are taunting me. But for now, y’all can drink an extra one for me. I knew you wouldn’t mind.

Enough of my rambling. It’s Nightcaps time!

Epic Police Video From Atlanta

Welcome to Atlanta where the players police don’t play.

I don’t have a lot to say about this next video except that it is spectacular.

To set the scene, some pickup-truck-driving heathen was causing trouble in Midtown — doing burnouts in an intersection and mowing down foot traffic. And one Georgia State Patrol officer took the opportunity to go full-on action movie hero.

Watch.

GSP stops street takeover in Midtown 🚔🚫🛣 pic.twitter.com/0hnDvvObRT — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) August 21, 2023

Straight up YANKED HIM out of that truck.

You know what they say: Play stupid games, end up face planted on the front of a cop car.

The driver, turns out, is just a 20-year-old kid. But he’s facing some grown man felonies now: fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit and run, and serious injury by a motor vehicle.

Sucks for him. But that police officer needs to frame this photo.

Family Farm Asks Tourists To Stop Getting Naked

A family farm in the United Kingdom has asked tourists to kindly stop taking nudes with the sunflowers.

One of the main attractions at Stoke Fruit Farm is an expansive sunflower field. The farm allows visitors to take pictures, but recently it’s running into issues with individuals taking those pictures naked.

Damn you, OnlyFans.

The farm posted the request to Facebook: “Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!”

For the sake of my journalistic research, I looked up the farm’s tagged photos on Instagram.

I didn’t really see anything provocative, but I did find this guy.

Vivek Ramaswamy Works Out, You Guys!

Hey have you guys heard that Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy works out? Because if you haven’t, he REALLY wants you to know about it!

On Monday, Vivek posted a video to show off his chest hair and his tennis skills.

“Three hours of solid debate prep this morning,” he wrote on X (the artist formerly known as Twitter).

Three hours of solid debate prep this morning. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/luY1k3m0wN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 21, 2023

The person he was playing against really sucks at tennis because they hit the ball directly at him every single time.

Anyway, just in case that video didn’t drive home the point that Vivek is interested in physical fitness, here’s another video he posted today — just rippin’ half burpees with his wife.

“More debate prep this morning, with my favorite sparring partner,” he wrote next to a little American flag emoji.

I’m actually just assuming that’s his wife, but it’d be really weird to call anyone else your “favorite sparring partner.”

Actually, it’s kind of weird to call your wife that, too.

Anyway, roll the tape.

More debate prep this morning, with my favorite sparring partner. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QM2xpfkD5k — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 22, 2023

Congrats on the cardio, you two.

Now, Vivek is obviously trying to have his RFK Jr. moment, and I respect that. And I certainly love the idea of having a president who might actually be able to walk up a flight of stairs.

But buddy, two workout videos in two days? You’re starting to look like you’re trying too hard. We don’t want a fitness influencer — we want less crime, a secure border and grocery bills that won’t spiral us into bankruptcy.

That said, it would be pretty funny if tomorrow’s Republican Primary debate included a pushup contest. Or an obstacle course! Can you imagine?

Oh my God, someone make this happen.

Anyway, I see your burpees, Vivek, and I raise you this.

Completely over the top. pic.twitter.com/4WWRa5wAOM — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) August 22, 2023

More Like Prince HAIRY, Am I Right?!

It’s not just Instagram models using Photoshop, y’all.

Some Internet sleuths noticed a recent picture of Prince Harry shows a whole lot more hair than he usually has.

The photo was posted to his profile page for the mental health tech startup BetterUp, which he joined in 2021 — when Meghan Markle finally drove him to insanity.

Harry is Chief Impact Officer with the company (whatever that means). And his profile describes him as “a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.”

But it should also call him a little white liar because look at this.

Can you spot the difference?!

It is painfully obvious someone just clone stamped more hair on his head. Which is weird because I feel like this guy can probably afford actual hair plugs.

And normally I wouldn’t call out a dude for something like this. Except he deserves it.

In Harry’s memoir, Spare, he commented multiple times on his brother Prince William’s hair loss — describing it as “alarming” and “more advanced than mine.”

And this, kids, this is what we call karma.

Things That Made Me LOL

For the Seinfeld fans out there.

Tonight the Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night along with the epic an Elaine dance contest that once again did not disappoint and you gotta love The Wiz hosting it 🤣



Via @NewYorkNico pic.twitter.com/viPMCILeJf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 20, 2023

Bears are so cute and cuddly until they turn into ferocious killing machines.

Play time 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Nmvlwltq0b — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 20, 2023

This bull has some serious swagger.

Do people still say “swagger”? Whatever it is, he’s got it.

Can everybody just Please look at this cow pic.twitter.com/WoE8nhBEvV — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 20, 2023

Whatever you’re accusing him of, he’s innocent.

What does a person have to do to piss off a giraffe like this?

Giraffe chasing jeep straight outta Jurassic Park



pic.twitter.com/RayJ241HOY — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) August 20, 2023

I had no idea where this was going, but I’m glad I stayed until the end.

And finally, please make sure your sound is on for this last one. I’ve never seen a practical application for this song until now.

Y’all go have yourself a great week. And if you have a gas stove, please make sure it’s off.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, if you’re still calling it that) at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.