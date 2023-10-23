Virginia’s Upset Of UNC Hilarious Interrupted By Tim Allen Sitcom: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Virginia fans watching the team upset UNC were unfortunately hit with a quick pivot to a Tim Allen show.

The Cavaliers pulled off a shocking win against the Tar Heels Saturday, and it’s one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Virginia entered the game with an abysmal 1-5 record, and managed to leave the field with a win over one of the best teams in the country.

Virginia beating UNC cut to Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” as soon as the game was over. (Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports)

Unfortunately for viewers, The CW didn’t have much interest in keeping the broadcast on Tony Elliott after the win.

The network cut to Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” right during his postgame interview. You can check out the funny moment unfold below.

ACC FOOTBALL: Huge Top 10 road upset



ALSO ACC FOOTBALL: Interrupted by a Tim Allen sit-com that gets better ratings.#TheCW pic.twitter.com/sUyB7aQjL5 — SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) October 22, 2023

Virginia/UNC broadcast cuts to Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.”

Sometimes, you just have to sit back and laugh at random things that happen in life. I have no idea why The CW is even broadcasting college football games, but it is.

It’s also playing old episodes of “Last Man Standing,” and was apparently on a very tight schedule Saturday.

Instead of keeping the broadcast on Virginia after the upset win, which is what fans wanted, it immediately cut to a random episode of the Tim Allen hit.

No time for partying, celebrating or giving a postgame speech. It went straight to “Last Man Standing.” I guess The CW just hits differently. That’s definitely not something you’d see on any other network.

Imagine watching an Alabama game and having a Nick Saban interview just cut off for an old sitcom episode. It wouldn’t ever happen, but The CW just doesn’t have time for postgame comments. It’s time for “Last Man Standing.”

The CW cut to “Last Man Standing” after Virginia beat UNC. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

It's definitely a moment worth laughing over.