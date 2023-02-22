Free Bacon! Thanks To Miami, Virginia Tech Fans Head Home With The Bacon After A Loss

Videos by OutKick

If you’re trying to get fans to create as much noise as during a college basketball game, sometimes you have to offer incentives. This was the case Tuesday night for the Virginia Tech basketball program, thanks to a sponsorship with Smithfield.

First of all, this sponsorship agreement with Smithfield is fantastic, especially when you send fans home with free bacon. But, for Virginia Tech fans to cash-in on the promotion, they needed Miami to miss consecutive free throws.

Yes, this has been ongoing for years, but tonight’s reaction to the Hurricanes sending fans home happy was priceless. There was 4:31 left in the second half when Miami was sent to the free-throw line, looking to cut down the four-point Hokies lead. After missing his first attempt, Miami’s Jordan Miller approached the line for his second shot, with thousands of Virginia Tech fans knowing what was on the line.

Virginia Tech fans losing their minds because Miami missed two FT’s, which resulted in free bacon for the crowd



I love CBB giveaways! pic.twitter.com/XELhiHNmIg — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 22, 2023

As you can tell by the video, with ESPN’s Reece Davis screaming ‘Free Bacon’, the crowd would be cashing in on Miller’s second miss. I’ve seen a lot of reactions to missed shots in college basketball, but this one definitely hit the mark.

BLACKSBURG, VA – FEBRUARY 18: Sean Pedulla #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts in the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Cassell Coliseum on February 18, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Virginia Tech fans, that’s all they’d be going home with, as Miami won the game 74-67. But, I imagine those college students living off ramen noodles will be happy to cash-in on something different to snack on.

Congrats on the free bacon, I’m digging this promotion.