Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Fires Eventbrite After It Banned Riley Gaines, Promoted Pro-Hamas Events

Glenn Youngkin is done with Eventbrite.

The event management and ticketing website revealed its political extremism last week, prohibiting Riley Gaines from promoting a college speaking event about protecting women’s sports. The company claimed her event violated its terms of service. Meanwhile, the platform had no problem allowing listings that took a blatantly pro-Hamas stance.

OutKick contacted the Eventbrite public relations team as well as CEO Julia Hartz for an answer to why this happened. Neither responded to our inquiry. Instead, the website quietly removed some of the listings for events celebrating Hamas terrorists as “resistance fighters.”

But according to Youngkin, the damage had already been done. And appearing on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Monday, the Virginia governor expressed his distaste for the platform.

“Let’s just be clear that when a company decides it’s gonna make statements on on political and social issues, they have to live with the consequences,” Youngkin said. “And the blowback here has been warranted.”

Youngkin cited the horrific events of Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists brutally slaughtered more than 1,400 innocent Israeli citizens in a surprise attack.

“There’s no place to sit on a fence here. You’re either condemning it or you’re condoning it,” Youngkin said. “And the fact that, first of all, Eventbrite continues to carry events around Hamas is unbelievable. But then, on top of that, to proactively terminate an agreement with Riley is beyond belief.”

Eventbrite essentially chose to protect the feelings of the transgender community but not the safety of Jewish and Israeli citizens targeted through anti-Semitic events.

Glenn Youngkin will no longer allow the use of Eventbrite by the governor’s office. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

And for that reason, Youngkin said, he decided to stop the use of Eventbrite in both his political action committee and the governor’s office. Further, he encouraged listeners of Clay & Buck not to respond or RSVP to invitations from Eventbrite.

“Just stop using them. That’s what has to happen to companies that take these kinds of stances,” Youngkin said. “The customers can fire him. And in our case, we fired them.”

