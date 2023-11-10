Virginia Running Back Suffers Scary Hit, Eventually Regains Movement

Videos by OutKick

Virginia running back Perris Jones suffered an incredibly scary moment Thursday night against Louisville.

Jones appeared to take a shot to the head while advancing the ball after a short reception, and he immediately collapsed on the field fumbling the ball. The UVA RB was eventually carted off and rushed off to get medical aid.

You can watch the moment, which led to a touchdown, unfold below.

VIRGINIA LEADS 20-14



Prayers up for Perris Jones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fdfiUGGD0y — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 10, 2023

Perris Jones suffers horrifying moment during loss to Louisville.

While the hit in the 31-24 losing effort for Louisville was incredibly scary, the school did announce a positive update shortly after midnight.

“Virginia running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being injured during Thursday’s football game at Louisville,” the program announced.

It was also announced by UVA that Jones would remain hospitalized overnight. As of publication, it’s not clear whether or not Jones has been discharged yet.

Virginia running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being injured during Thursday’s football game at Louisville, the school has announced. pic.twitter.com/ccfhzs3iRA — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 10, 2023

While the hit absolutely shook fans and made everyone watching concerned, it’s great news to hear Jones has regained movement.

There didn’t appear to be any malicious intent with the hit. Things like this just sometimes happen when players are running at high speeds and get hit in the head.

Hopefully, Jones is out of the hospital ASAP and back to 100% as quickly as possible. Check back to OutKick for any updates as we might have them.