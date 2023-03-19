Videos by OutKick

Virginia baseball, the No. 14 team in the country, took two out of three against No. 23 North Carolina State in the second weekend of conference play. However, its only loss came with a brutal meltdown after some serious (all in good fun) disrespect.

The Hoos won on Friday night and in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The second game came down to bottom half of the ninth inning.

It was the Wolfpack that rallied to avoid the sweep not long after Jake Gelof, one of the best hitters in the nation, went yard in the top half. The junior third baseman, stepped up to the plate with one out and one on. He took the first pitch he saw WAY deep to left-centerfield and gave Virginia a 3-2 lead.

Gelof made sure that N.C. State heard, saw and felt his wrath as he rounded the bases. To say the least.

As loud as his home run trot may have been, the most savage moment came before he even left the box. Gelof mashed his tater, admired it for a count of “one Mississippi,” turned back to the Virginia dugout and SPIKED his bat down before heading toward first.

Holy cow, Jake Gelof. @UVABaseball entered the ninth down by one, but Rake Gelof tattoos a first pitch heater way beyond the LF bullpen to take the lead. Watch the swing, stay for the bat spike. pic.twitter.com/SPHXa6KdfQ — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) March 18, 2023

Here’s another look at the vicious bat toss and proceeding celebration in all of its glory:

When you realize a 6️⃣-game homestand begins Tuesday… #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/xXVwnsIgfH — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 19, 2023

College baseball, much like the World Baseball Classic, comes with a lot of emotion. The kids play loud, as they say.

Gelof’s antics almost certainly would have sparked a brawl on the Major League Level. But that’s what makes college ball so fun!

It just makes things awkward when the celebration ends up being preemptive. Gelof’s home run were the only runs scored in the top half of the ninth, which put the pressure back on the Wolfpack.

They delivered in a big way and walked it off with two outs. The celebration was on.

Although Virginia left Raleigh with two out of three, the series finale left a bitter taste. Gelof was boisterous in his antics only to get walked off less than 30 minutes later. Oops! Akwward!