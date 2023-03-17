Viral Utah State Cheerleader Reacts To Crying During March Madness Loss: ‘Now I’m A Meme’

Videos by OutKick

It’s not every day you get to witness the birth of a meme. It’s rarer to see the subject of that meme realize that they’ve become a meme in real-time as was the case for one Utah State cheerleader.

Ashlyn Whimpey is a senior cheerleader for the Utah State Aggies and if you’ve been online at all, you’ve probably seen her face. Cameras caught her on camera crying as her Aggies were bounced from the NCAA tournament by the Missouri Tigers, 76-65.

Without even knowing the camera was fixed on her, Whimpey (a last name with some unfortunate irony in this context) unloaded one hell of a lip quiver.

One that will live in Internet infamy.

Elite lip quiver from this Utah State cheerleader. pic.twitter.com/uzIWvXV1LZ — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 16, 2023

With that, she joined the ranks of college sports’ greatest reactions memes, alongside the likes of Shocked Auburn Fan.

How have they not shown any sad #Alabama fans? #nationalchampionship where's the surrender cobra? pic.twitter.com/x6J9mZ2ntZ — Lindsay Sattler (@lindz_2018) January 10, 2017

Ashlyn’s teary mug hit the interwebs and was soon plastered all across the Twitterverse, the Instagramscape, and whatever you call TikTok. Don’t think for a second that she didn’t pick up on this.

Whimpey posted a video on TikTok showing the video and headlines proclaiming, “Now I’m a meme.”

It was undoubtedly tough to see her collegiate cheerleading career draw to a close, but good Ms. Whimpey for being a good sport about it.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a lot for the Utah State faithful to be excited about at the NCAA tournament. The school has dropped 10 straight tournament games. Their last win came 22 years ago in the first round of the 2001 tournament over Ohio State.

