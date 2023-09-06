Viral Beer Chugging U.S. Open Fan Megan Lucky Says She Was Denied Her Annual Jumbotron Time This Year

Videos by OutKick

It’s a sad day for the sport of tennis. I know the U.S. Open is still going on and I know that it’s one of the sport’s biggest events every year. That’s not why it’s a sad day for the sport.

It’s a sad day for the sport because whoever was in charge this weekend failed to get the viral beer chugging U.S. Open fan Megan Lucky up on the jumbrotron. She was ready and willing to crush a third straight appearance, but was shutout by the powers that be.

It seems this is becoming tradition at this point 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vTO1hUJVNS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2022

Megan even announced when she would be in attendance so they could be prepared for her three-peat. It wasn’t an easy decision for the 27-year-old and she made that abundantly clear during her announcement.

“I made a decision, it hasn’t been an easy one, partly because I want to be the best version of myself, and I want to be a role model to others,” she announced.

“I want to stay true to my values, and I’m trying to figure out if I can do all of those things while being beer girl. And I have decided that I can be Beer Girl and all of those things, because Beer Girl is a part of me.”

Megan showed up Friday, beer at the ready, and wasn’t given any camera time. She returned for another opportunity to reclaim her rightful viral glory, but was denied again.

After striking out over the weekend, she took to Instagram to explain what happened. She broke it all down in a video captioned, “I love you all, thanks for supporting me always and being my biggest fans xoxo see you soon.”

Megan Lucky Isn’t Going To Let Her Run Ending Get Her Down

“Hey guys so I just wanted to address the elephant in the room real quick,” Megan started out by saying. “Obviously, I went to the U.S. Open this past weekend, and for whatever reason, whoever was in charge did not want me on the jumbrotron this year.”

Huge mistake on their part, but that’s not going to keep Beer Girl down. She’s already planning her next move.

“I don’t know their reasons, they didn’t share them with me, but I still had a lot of fun and I’m at peace with it,” she continued. “I know the universe has a plan for me and like I said last time Beer Girl’s apart of me and maybe I’ll take her to another sport that wants some of her fun-loving energy soon. So lookout for that.”

“But as for now, this is not the end. It is only the beginning of a new era.”

If I’m a higher up at the U.S. Open, I’m reaching out to Megan immediately. I’m apologizing for the decision of the person who believed that they were bigger than Beer Girl.

Then I’m throwing some free tickets, front and center, her way and making sure we get that three-peat in. You can’t have her show up, ready and willing to provide you with social media gold, then let it slip away.

Megan hasn’t gone out of her way for attention between U.S. Open appearances. She did gain some followers because of it, but she didn’t go hard in the paint like some others have from viral success.

She played it about as well as you could hope for if you’re the U.S. Open. It might be time for Megan Lucky to go hard in the paint.

If her run was supposed to end she was either not going to show up for the three-peat or the internet would have said enough of Beer Girl. The internet picks the winners and losers in these situations, not some stuck up pencil neck executive.