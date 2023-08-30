Viral Beer Chugging U.S. Open Fan Megan Lucky Announces That She Will Be Returning To Chug Beer This Year

Videos by OutKick

Megan Lucky aka the “Beer Girl” from the U.S. Open is back. After making appearances at the last two tennis tournaments and going viral for her beer chugging skills it was unclear if she would be returning for a three-peat performance.

On Wednesday, we got our answer. The 27-year-old, who has more than 111,000 Instagram followers thanks to her viral beer skills, made her announcement with a video she posted on the social media platform.

It seems this is becoming tradition at this point 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vTO1hUJVNS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2022

Megan admitted it took her a couple of weeks to decide, but she will be making her third appearance in as many years at the U.S. Open on Friday. She announced, “I made a decision, it hasn’t been an easy one, partly because I want to be the best version of myself, and I want to be a role model to others.”

She continued, “I want to stay true to my values, and I’m trying to figure out if I can do all of those things while being beer girl. And I have decided that I can be Beer Girl and all of those things, because Beer Girl is a part of me.”

“I like to go to sporting events and I like to have fun and make people smile and there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m not going to let the narratives, and the media, and the negative comments affect me, because I know who I am and I love who I am. And it’s okay to be multifaceted.”

She concluded, “So without further ado, I will see you guys on Friday.”

It’s Time Megan Lucky Cashed In On Her Viral U.S. Open Beer Chugging Skills

This is the news fans of the internet wanted to hear. Maybe not what some stuck up tennis fans were hoping for, but you can’t make everyone happy.

The U.S. Open Beer Girl should be at every U.S. Open until she decides to call it quits. She has to show up and end things on her own terms.

The narratives, the media, and the negative comments can’t be what determines if she’s crushing beers on camera. Megan recently revealed that she’s been unemployed since last year and has been working on landing brand deals.

“I got laid off from my corporate job back last fall and then I was traveling the world a little bit, to find myself, as cliché as that sounds,” she told the NY Post. “I still haven’t been able to truly monetize. So I’m starting to post more on my socials.”

“I’ve done a couple partnerships with alcohol brands – Truly is the most recent.”

If Megan heads to the U.S. Open this year without some sort of big time endorsement deal from an alcohol brand then it’s a huge miss by the whole industry. Last year it was hard to know that she was going to be back, although someone could have made it happen then.

This year there’s no excuse for the U.S Open Beer Girl to attend empty-handed. She has a huge following and has announced ahead of time that she’ll be there. She almost guaranteed at this point to go viral. Get her a t-shirt and cash in on the eyeballs of another viral moment.