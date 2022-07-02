Vintage Burger King Found Behind a Wall in a Delaware Mall

A picture of a fully intact vintage Burger King received a ton of attention on Twitter this week. The fast-food restaurant was found behind a wall in a Wilmington, Delaware, mall. The old restaurant looks completely untouched.

Almost as if one day they were letting customers have it their way and the next day they put up a wall creating a bizarre time capsule. Everything appears to still be in place from the day it closed its doors.

Here’s the picture that went viral. It was taken by Jonathon Pruitt in April of 2022 and captioned, “A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE.”

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J — Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

The comments on the picture of the vintage Burger King had some range. One person joked about the plants still being alive, “Wow the plants are still alive they don’t make them like that anymore.”

Another wanted to get a box of paper crowns, “If anyone finds a box full of those paper crowns, please mail them to me.”

Images shared by the New Castle County government show more of the interior of the throwback Burger King.

A former mall worker said it was their storage room

Someone who lives near the mall estimated that the fast-food restaurant had been closed for about 15 years.

While the restaurant might have been a new discovery for some, a former mall worker said it was their storage room. They even had video from 2019 showing the hidden restaurant.

Lmao that was literally my storage room back in 2019 pic.twitter.com/c8RUILLZmK — Lizard (@loserskwaddd) June 28, 2022

As far as a fast-food restaurant goes, Burger King definitely had their moment. They’re underrated for what they do in my book, but there are so many places nowadays to get a burger. It’s hard to claim you’re the king of burgers.

The little crown you would get for a kid’s meal, or if you asked, that’s where they separated themselves. They should have really leaned into that and handed them out even more than they did.

If they had we might not have a situation where an old Burger King gets turned into a storage room.