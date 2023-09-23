Vince Vaughn Shows Up To College GameDay In His Notre Dame Jacket From ‘Rudy,’ Picks Irish Over Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame is going to win by a million today.

How do I know?

Because Vince Vaughn, also known as Jamie O’ Hara from the 1993 classic Notre Dame film “Rudy,” showed up on ESPN’s College Gameday wearing his Notre Dame varsity jacket from the movie. And just like Rudy overcoming all the odds, so too will the Irish later today over Ohio State.

They have to, they have the luck of the Irish and Rudy on their side!

Vince Vaughn is in his Jamie O Hara jacket from Rudy! Many ppl forget he had a role – he got in a fight during practice with Rudy (if you had a tenth of the heart of Ruettiger you woulda been All American!) and then he changes the play to score a TD at end of game

📸 @tbhorka pic.twitter.com/ti0bUiOtCq — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 23, 2023

THE BUCKEYES ARE SLIGHT FAVORITES AT -167

Vaughn was the celebrity guest on ESPN’s College GameDay today that broadcasted from you guessed it – South Bend, Indiana and the University of Notre Dame. He’s no stranger to the program. In fact, he’s been a GameDay guest twice before in 2020 when No. 4 Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson in double overtime and also when the No. 7 Irish beat No. 13 Stanford in overtime as well.

Could he bring that same luck tonight when the Irish play the Buckeyes?

You damn right he can after Vaughn hilariously referenced his big scene in Rudy where he goes after the “5-foot nothing, 100 and nothing” Ruettiger and starts a fight during the team’s last practice. That ultimately led to the coach sending O’Hara down to the third team squad because he didn’t have “a tenth of the heart of Ruettiger” and blew his chance at being All-American.

Watch both the original movie scene as well as Vaughn’s reference to it from today’s GameDay here: