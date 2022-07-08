Vince McMahon Paid $12M in Hush Money

Longtime WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in hush money over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

This was “an amount far larger than previously known,” the report adds. These payouts went to four women, all affiliated with WWE, who signed non-disclosure agreements.

In June, WWE announced an investigation into a $3 million settlement paid by McMahon to a former WWE paralegal with whom he had an alleged affair.

Here are the details of the other agreements, per the WSJ report:

The previously unreported settlements include a $7.5 million pact with a former wrestler who alleged that Mr. McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex and then demoted her and, ultimately, declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she resisted further sexual encounters, according to people familiar with the matter. The wrestler and her attorney approached Mr. McMahon in 2018 and negotiated the payment in return for her silence, the people said.

Next:

In another previously unreported deal, a WWE contractor presented the company with unsolicited nude photos of Mr. McMahon she reported receiving from him and alleged that he had sexually harassed her on the job, according to people familiar with the woman’s 2008 nondisclosure agreement. Mr. McMahon agreed to pay her roughly $1 million, these people said.

And:

And in a 2006 agreement, a former manager who had worked 10 years for Mr. McMahon before he allegedly initiated a sexual relationship with her was paid $1 million to keep quiet about it, according to people familiar with the deal.

McMahon announced that he had voluntarily stepped back following the news of the investigation in June but said he would remain the head of creative. McMahon’s daughter Stephanie, has since served as interim CEO and interim chairwoman.

Vince McMahon has appeared twice on WWE television since the initial report to suggest he’s not going anywhere.

The WWE board is also investigating allegations that John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, had a sexual relationship with the same former staffers.

“[T]he board is looking at a $1.5 million nondisclosure agreement reached in 2012 with an employee involving misconduct claims against Mr. Laurinaitis, these people said,” the WSJ writes.

Laurinaitis has been on leave since the announcement of the investigation in June.

The report noted that attorneys Laurinaitis and McMahon have not responded to requests for comment.