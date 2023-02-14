Vin Scully’s Granddaughter Dedicates 2023 College Softball Season To ‘Guardian Angel’ After Dominant Freshman Year

Videos by OutKick

Broadcasting legend Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94 in August. Although he is no longer with this earth, his storied legacy will live on through his red-haired granddaughter, Grace Luderer.

Playing for the man on the mic 🎙️



Seattle U pitcher Grace Luderer was named WAC Freshman of the Year in May.



A few months later, her grandfather passed away.



His memory now fuels her. His voice never leaves her.@graceluderer42 | @seattleu | @seattleusb pic.twitter.com/dqTXB9ZxyN — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) February 14, 2023

Luderer, a sophomore at Seattle University, plays for the Redhawks softball team. She is the ace.

Vin Scully and his granddaughter Grace Luderer.

On May 11, 2022, after being named the Western Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year, Luderer became one of just four pitchers in school history to record 100 strikeouts.

T6 | Strikeout number 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Grace!



NMSU 0

SU 7 pic.twitter.com/VeWc2gyyFD — Seattle U Softball 🥎 (@seattleusb) May 12, 2022

Nobody could touch her stuff.

B1 | Grace looking nasty out of the gate!



SU 0

CBU 0 pic.twitter.com/bt9onjygKQ — Seattle U Softball 🥎 (@seattleusb) April 23, 2022

Nobody!

T6 | Make it seven strikeouts for Grace now, just two off her career high!



RMU 2

SU 9 pic.twitter.com/NYSl0JGj1z — Seattle U Softball 🥎 (@seattleusb) March 10, 2022

Although Luderer was dominant in 2022, she is set out to make 2023 even better. It will mark the first season without her grandfather, an avid supporter who she called her best friend.

Vin Scully’s ready for our first home games, are you? See you tonight!#TogetherWeSoar pic.twitter.com/mYNfYOhnYJ — Seattle U Softball 🥎 (@seattleusb) March 9, 2022

Luderer’s goal is simple, but powerful.

Make him proud, even though I know I did … He’s like my guardian angel this year and I’m just going to play for him. — Grace Luderer, via KING-TV5

When Luderer is in the circle, she is hard to miss. Scully, the ‘heartbeat of the Dodgers’ passed down his red hair to his granddaughter, but only his grandaughter.

I’m the only one with red hair. My mom doesn’t have red hair. None of my aunts or uncles. My dad doesn’t. None of my cousins. (My grandfather) always reminded me how beautiful and special it is. It was just a great bond we had because he’d always call me his redhead. — Grace Luderer, via KING-TV5

After a dominant first year at Seattle, Luderer has already made two starts this season. She is 1-1 with a 1.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched against UC Davis and Santa Clara on Opening Weekend.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore will be back in the circle this weekend as the Redhawks travel south to northern California for a jamboree against the University of Illinois Chicago, Fresno State and Iowa State. Scully will be looking down on Luderer, his red-headed ace of a granddaughter, all season.