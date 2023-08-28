Viktor Hovland Shares Message We Could All Learn Something From After Winning $18 Million FedEx Cup

Videos by OutKick

The FedEx Cup and the Tour Championship represent one thing, and one thing only: money. With the winner of the PGA Tour’s season finale in Atlanta cashing in on an $18 million payday, it seems like it would be impossible for a normal player to not spend every waking moment thinking of that life-changing paycheck, but Viktor Hovland isn’t exactly normal.

Hovland began the Tour Championship No. 2 in the standings and two shots back of Scottie Scheffler. After four straight rounds of 68 or better en route to shooting 19-under for the tournament, Hovland coasted to a five-shot victory over Xander Schauffele cashing in on the $18 million award.

Victor Hovland holds the Tour Championship Trophy Sunday after winning at East Lake. (Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

That’s not a bad four days worth of work for a 25-year-old from Oslo, Norway.

Victor Hovland Has a Simple Message

Speaking with the media after what was his third win of 2023, Hovland was asked about securing the biggest payday of his career and gave one of the more humbling answers you’ll ever hear.

“I live in Stillwater, Oklahoma, money goes a long ways there,” Hovland said. “It’s not like I’m spending money out the wazoo every week, I don’t need a lot to be happy, I don’t need a lot to live within my means.”

“It’s nice for my family to have that protection and my eventual kids that I’ll have in the future, but it’s not something that drives me, not something that gives me meaning. I find meaning in other places.”

Viktor Hovland won $18 million this afternoon — then got asked how much he thinks about money.



Loved his answer: pic.twitter.com/aASGSMYRFX — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) August 28, 2023

As I said, Hovland isn’t exactly ‘normal.’

READ: BIRD POOPS ON VIKTOR HOVLAND DURING HIS PRE-SHOT ROUTINE AT THE OPEN: VIDEO

Granted Hovland wasn’t exactly in need of an $18 million payday – he’d already earned over $10 million this season alone – it’s still an incredibly refreshing message from Hovland.

Every single person on the planet would gladly welcome an $18 million payday. Anyone would be ecstatic about it and I’m sure Hovland is deep down inside. But it’s his message about “finding meaning in other places” that makes him different in a really awesome way.

Money makes life easier, that is a fact, but it also isn’t everything.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris