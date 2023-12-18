Viktor Hovland Sounds Off Against PGA Tour Leadership, Tiger Woods Has A Peak Dad Weekend And Annika Sorenstam’s Son Is A Legend

Videos by OutKick

And that concludes the part of the year in golf where the entire Internet obsesses over Charlie Woods’ golf swing while acting surprised that he has the same mannerisms as his father.

In all seriousness, it was a fun few days watching Tiger Woods and his not-so-mini-me play well in the PNC Championship.

Speaking of the PNC Championship, Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will, had the time of their lives over the weekend. While the pair didn’t have their best stuff on Sunday, the post-round interview with Team Annika was truly an all-timer that may or may not cause your eyes to sweat.

As for actual PGA Tour news, the waiting game is still being played in regards to the merger with the Saudi PIF, but Viktor Hovland made some headlines by absolutely torching Tour leadership while giving his take on Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf.

Let’s recap the week that was in the world of golf.

A Round Of Applause For Annika Sorenstam’s Son

Annika Sorenstam is obviously known for being a 10-time major champion and arguably the greatest female golfer to ever live. Based on her son Will’s performance not only on the golf course but in front of a microphone, it’s clear that she’s a pretty great mother as well.

After wrapping up their round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando on Sunday afternoon, Will and his mom recapped the weekend that was, and to say the two had an unbelievable time would be quite the understatement.

Will explained that PNC Championship is the best week of his year and that he loves getting to do it all alongside his mom. The 12-year-old even had the where with all to tell his mom to slow down during the walk up 18 just so the moment wouldn’t end too son.

“Slow down, Mommy. I want to enjoy this moment.” 🥹pic.twitter.com/VK3l87i3lw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2023

I’ve become way more sappy with this sort of stuff since becoming a dad, but if that clip doesn’t pull at your heartstrings I’m not sure anything will.

Always Cool To See Tiger Woods In Dad Mode

There is no reason whatsoever to assess any single golf shot Tiger Woods hit this week. It was a parent-child tournament on a resort golf course. The swing speed looked like it was there, the hobble on his recently repaired ankle wasn’t too noticeable, and he looked like a physical specimen.

That’s about it in terms of breaking down the week for Tiger from a golf standpoint.

Big picture though, what a week it had to be for Team Woods. While Charlie gets all the headlines – and rightfully so in most cases – Woods’ daughter, Sam, caddied for her old man over the weekend as well.

Talk about making some memories.

One thing that stuck out over the weekend was Tiger’s entrance on Sunday. After getting past the fact that he looks like he could play safety in the NFL and bench presses no less than a truck, his demeanor legitimately striking.

We’ve seen the patented, laser-focused entrance from Woods wearing the red and black hundreds of times, but the look on his face was more so ‘I’m about to go chase down the leaders in a PGA Tour event’ and not so much ‘i’m here for a hit and giggle with my son.’

Tiger looks like he’s about to go chase down the leaders at a Tour event, not play 18 holes in a father-son tournament. Just a dad doing dad things. It’s gotta be so fun for him, Charlie, and Sam. pic.twitter.com/8vIlskCmve — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) December 17, 2023

Woods’ inability to fully turn off the switch of ‘I’m here to win and win only’ is something else.

Team Woods ended up finishing T-5 with Bernhard Langer and his son winning the tournament by two shots at 25-under par.

Viktor Hovland Is Not Happy With The PGA Tour

Alright, that’s enough talk about a parent-son tournament, we did have some news regarding the PGA Tour courtesy of Viktor Hovland putting the organization in a body bag.

As the dust is somewhat starting to settle on Jon Rahm’s exit to LIV, other players in the game are giving their reactions to the move. While some are questioning why Rahm elected to make the jump after pledging his loyalty to the Tour time and time again, Hovland completely understands why the Spaniard bolted.

The Norwegian pointed to two factors that he believes played a factor in Rahm’s decision: money and the PGA Tour’s lack of leadership.

“I totally understand why he left. That’s a lot, a lot of money. And at least when the management of the PGA Tour has done such a bad job. Just to be clear: I’m not complaining about the position I’m in, and I’m very grateful for everything. But the management has not done a good job. They almost see the players as labour, and not as part of the members. After all, we are the PGA Tour. Without the players, there is nothing,” Hovland said on the FORE! podcast.

“When you then get to see what happens behind closed doors, how the management actually makes decisions, which are not in the players’ best interest, but best for themselves and what they think is best… They are not professional golfers after all. They are businessmen who say that ‘no, it should look like this and that’. There is a great deal of arrogance behind it all.”

Viktor Hovland sounded off against the PGA Tour in a major way. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

That’s not exactly what you want to hear coming from the No. 4 player in the world if you’re the PGA Tour.

Just because it comes across as harsh doesn’t mean it isn’t true, however.

The PGA Tour’s leadership, or lack thereof in this case, has been noticeable for years now. Even the most casual golf fan could attest to the fact that there doesn’t appear to be a unified voice with the PGA Tour at all.

Nobody seems to be in charge because there may actually not be anyone in charge.

With the December 31 PGA Tour – Saudi PIF merger fast approaching maybe we’ll see something, anything out of the Tour and its higher-ups, but only time will tell.

