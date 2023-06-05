Viktor Hovland Caddies For Old Teammate Less Than 24 Hours After Winning The Memorial

Videos by OutKick

Viktor Hovland won the Memorial just after six o’clock on Sunday evening. About 12 hours after securing his win and becoming $3.6 million richer, Hovland was back on the golf course caddying for one of his former teammates at Oklahoma State.

Monday is ‘the longest day in golf’ with U.S. Open final qualifying at various courses around the country taking place with players walking 36 holes as they battle for a spot into the field at Los Angeles Country Club.

Zach Bauchou, a fellow OSU Cowboy, is teeing it up in Columbus, Ohio. With Hovland earning his win at nearby Muirfield Village, he decided to spend his morning after by carrying Baouchou’s sticks for 36 holes.

Now THAT is a teammate!



Not even 24 hours after winning @PGATOUR's @MemorialGolf, Viktor Hovland is back out on Golf's Longest Day caddieing for his former @OSUCowboyGolf roommate Zach Bauchou. pic.twitter.com/SBXgqCVeL6 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 5, 2023

Take about an all-time friend.

This is also a pretty on-brand move from Hovland. He’s without a doubt one of the good guys out on Tour, but carrying your buddy’s bag for 8+ hours about 12 hours after earning a win on Tour is next-level stuff.

It’s hard to imagine a worse day-after celebration than walking 36 holes – especially if Hovland got into the adult beverages on Sunday night – but I supposed that just makes him a better dude than the rest of us.

Hovland and Bauchou have their work cut out for them on Monday afternoon with Lucas Glover shooting 9-over on his opening 18 holes to lead the way in the qualifier. They’ll be hoping to earn one of the 11 spots available in the 103-man field in Columbus.

