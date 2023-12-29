Vikings Tight End T.J. Hockenson Expected To Miss Start Of 2024; Trevor Lawrence Needs Help To Play

Videos by OutKick

The Minnesota Vikings got bad news when tight end T.J. Hockenson was lost for the season after he sustained a knee injury against the Lions on Sunday. But the news isn’t just about this season.

Dr. David Chao, the former team physician for the San Diego Chargers and an OutKick contributor, believes Hockenson is going to miss the start of the 2024 season as well.

“Couple of reasons,” Dr. Chao said. “This is a December injury. That already puts him on a tight timeline. No. 2, he has an MCL injury as well as an ACL. The MCL usually is non-operative but they end up waiting and it’s sometimes a month to heal before they do surgery.”

That means the late December injury will not be surgically repaired until the middle of/or late January.

MINNEAPOLIS – T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Kerby Joseph of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Hockenson MCL Will Delay ACL Surgery

“So now we’re talking about a January ACL surgery,” Dr. Chao said. “Now, would he be ready for the start of the season? It’s possible. People have done it. But will he be T.J. Hockenson at the start of the season? No possible way.”

There are cases where world-class athletes return from ACL surgery within 8 months. The more typical results average between 9-12 months.

“Let’s say it’s nine months,” Dr. Chao said. “First of all, there’s variability. Nine months starts from the date of surgery. It doesn’t start from the date of injury. The date of surgery is January sometime. So the nine months, even if you assume he recovers on time and everything is good — and even then recovery we talk about all the time … is all gradual. But if you go by the nine month timeline with the surgery in January, right there it’s October already.”

Hockensen is a significant part of the Vikings offense and the team’s future, as he signed a four-year contract extension in August.

“So they’ll be patient with him,” Dr. Chao said. “He’ll be alright for the second half of the season, I believe. But Week 1, more likely than not, he’s not going to make it.”

Other injury situations Dr. Chao is monitoring this week:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars gets sacked by the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on November 12. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence Streak Can Continue With Help

Trevor Lawrence (AC joint in right shoulder): Lawrence has never missed a start at Clemson or in the NFL. He’s aiming at making his 50th consecutive start to keep his record intact.

But he’s going to have to overcome not practicing at all on Thursday.

And he would need a numbing injection on game day to do it.

“It’s something that can be injected on game day and he’ll play effectively,” Dr. Chao said. “I’ve done that to a number of NFL quarterbacks. They’ve played and played well. Technically it’s the shoulder complex but it’s not the glenohumeral shoulder joint (the articulation between the scapula and humerus) so it doesn’t have anything to do with the rotator cuff or labrum.

“You can inject it and numb it with confidence that he can play.”

That path gives the doctor confidence Lawrence will be in the lineup on Sunday against the Panthers. That and, well, other reasons.

“So I’m expecting him to play,” Dr. Chao said. “And of course, they lost four straight games, they’re 8-7, they’re tied [for the division lead], they need to post a win.”

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

49ers ‘Hiding Behind Health’ With Purdy

Brock Purdy (stinger): Dr. Chao explained what it means when teams hide behind health in a previous column and why they do it. Well, we saw another example when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan used an injury to bench Brock Purdy during Monday night’s loss to the Ravens.

Purdy aggravated a stinger injury and came out of the game. When he was given clearance to return, Shanahan opted not to play him anymore.

“I don’t doubt he had [the stinger],” Dr. Chao said. “But that’s hiding behind health. He’s playing [poorly] and we’re down three scores. He got benched in quotations. But it can be spun as not a benching because he was hurt. And he’s going to start this week.”

Indeed, the player who didn’t return for Monday’s game has practiced this week and is expected to start against the Commanders.

Purdy said on Thursday as his interceptions increased throughout the game — he threw 4 — he began to press. He needed to come out of that game and it had nothing to do with a stinger.

“It’s just not being in the right state of mind as a quarterback, having the aggressive trigger to make the throw the big play, but also, shoot, you don’t want to turn the ball over again,” Purdy said. “It’s a sucky state of mind to be in.”

