ProFootballDoc Explains How NFL Teams Hide Behind Health; Plus Analysis On Matt Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, Justin Fields

Videos by OutKick

Before we discuss the injury situations involving Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Fields, let’s discuss the practice of NFL teams “hiding behind health.”

“I’ll give you an example of hiding behind health,” Dr. David Chao said in his weekly conversation about NFL injuries for OutKick. “Hiding behind health this week is Desmond Ridder. ‘Oh, yeah, he doesn’t have a concussion but we just want his head to clear a little more.’

“No, he sucked. It means, ‘We want Taylor Heinicke to get a run.'”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Denico Autry #96 and Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Are Falcons Hiding Behind Health With Ridder?

So, basically, teams give health reasons for sometimes benching underperforming players or making other decisions. They hide behind those reasons for making what are actually football decisions.

Hiding behind health works in pushing a player that isn’t 100 percent but probably could play toward sitting. And it’s also a way of commenting on a player’s status with the team without actually saying anything negative about the player.

Chao recalls that’s how he knew quarterback Jared Goff fell out of favor with the Rams years ago.

“Oh, you’re not practicing this week, we’re starting John Wolford,” Dr, Chao said, recounting what the Rams did at the end with Goff. “That never happens to Justin Herbert, that never happens to Matthew Stafford, that doesn’t happen to Trevor Lawrence. It doesn’t happen to any established starter.

“It only happens to the marginal starters.”

Daniel Jones is helped off the field after an injury against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones Cleared Just In Time

Dr. Chao sees how hiding behind heath might have played a role in the Daniel Jones situation with the Giants. Jones missed three starts with a neck injury and there were even whispers around the NFL of Jones suffering diminished arm strength.

And the Giants seemed patient, even fine, with letting Jones recover because Tyrod Taylor was more than solid as the replacement.

But then Taylor got injured last week, the club doesn’t want ride with third-stringer Tommy Devito, so Jones is coincidently cleared for contact and is full practice all of this week.

And not only that, the Giants say Jones was cleared before Sunday’s game but the coaching staff just didn’t know.

“The fact they want to say he was cleared on Sunday morning, give me a break,” Dr. Chao said.

On to the injury analysis:

Deshaun Watson is attended to by medical staff after an apparent injury on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Browns Cannot Be Fooled On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson (right shoulder): Watson was asked Thursday if he’s playing against the Cardinals on Sunday and told reporters, “I don’t even know …”

That statement tells the doctor some things:

“They [the Browns] can’t trust him then,” Dr. Chao said. “He’s not helping himself with this I’m not sure if I can play since he himself said it’s a 4-to-6 week timeline thing a couple of weeks ago and this is Week 6.

“It is time, but this whole saga to me does not make sense.”

Here’s the fact pattern on the Watson injury: Watson was injured in Week 3. Finished the game. Limited practice next week and then missed the game Week 4.

After a bye, he didn’t practice, and then it became clear the injury was a subscapularis strain, which could’ve shut him down from throwing. Watson missed the game in Week 6 but started in Week 7. It didn’t go well and he exited after only five throws despite being cleared to return to the game.

“I don’t believe the Browns will start Deshaun Watson unless they can get a full week of practice from him,” Dr. Chao said. “Because I don’t think the Browns can trust him at this point in time. If he rallies for a full practice, full practice, then I can see them rationalizing they just don’t want to start P.J. Walker so if he gets in two FPs, they can say, ‘Let’s ride with him…’ “

No Deshaun Watson Rally

Watson hasn’t rallied. The team reported Watson was limited practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

“I can’t see the Browns getting okie doked again,” Dr. Chao said. “He needs multiple days of full go … Behind the scenes I’m convinced if they don’t see multiple good practices out of him on multiple days they’re not going to ride with him. I’m convinced of that.”

Matthew Stafford during the second half in the game against the Detroit Lions on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Matt Stafford Tough But Likely Out

Matt Stafford (right thumb): He has not practiced this week. And Dr. Chao doesn’t expect him to play against the Packers.

Stafford has an ulnar collateral ligament strain that coach Sean McVay said has made his starting QB day-to-day.

“It’s a big deal,” Dr. Chao said. “Matt Stafford is as tough as they come but when you can’t grip it, you can’t spin it.

“The ulnar collateral on the thumb for a quarterback is as important as the ulnar collateral in the elbow for a pitcher. I don’t believe he plays this week. Even if he plays, he’s going to have a huge tape job and accuracy could be an issue. But more likely than not, he doesn’t play.”

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears reacts after losing to the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Fields Still Out And No Certainty Next Week

Justin Fields (dislocated right thumb): He’s out against the Saints on Sunday, and there should be serious doubts he comes back next week against the Panther because, among other things, it’s a short week before a Thursday game.

“This is a multi-week deal,” Dr. Chao said. “I don’t care that they advertised that the MRI didn’t show much of anything. He dislocated his thumb! This is a big deal. He’s already been ruled out Week 3 (since the injury), but let me tell you: There is no guarantee he plays next week.

“Most people would say he’ll play next week because otherwise they would have put him on injured reserve. Not when you’re the starting quarterback.”

The approach, Dr. Chao explains after 17 years as the team doctor for the Chargers, is different for the starting QB than other players.

“If there is a chance you could play in Week 4 (since the injury), teams will carry you,” he said. “If there’s the 53rd guy on the team and there isn’t a guarantee he’ll play before Week 4, or even if you’re just missing two weeks, they might put you on IR because you’re the 53rd guy.”

New England Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and defensive tackle Christian Barmore tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen Not 100 Percent But Not Sitting

Josh Allen (right shoulder): He missed Wednesday’s practice but returned Thursday and coach Sean McDermott seemed confident he would play against the Bengals.

“It’s a lot of attention because it’s his right throwing shoulder,” Dr. Chao said. “But this is not Deshaun Watson. He’s going to power through. He’s got a strong arm. Is he 100 percent? No. But I don’t have any worries about Josh Allen.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero