Vikings Serve Up Delicious 97-Yard Kickoff TD on Thanksgiving

Facing a 23-16 deficit, the Minnesota Vikings tied up their Thanksgiving matchup against the New England Patriots. Without needing Kirk Cousins to take a snap.

Coming out of the half, the Patriots scored a 37-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry to go up one score.

Little did they know that a Nick Folk kickoff would result in a 97-yard TD from Vikings return man Keke Nwangwu.

WATCH:

ELITE camera angle showing the Vikings 97-YARD House Call 🔥

pic.twitter.com/7CKG5SxuwA — OutKick (@Outkick) November 25, 2022

Nwangwu covered 115.4 yards to get the score.

The holiday game has lived up to the primetime hype with Mac Jones slinging the ball and the Vikings defense and special teams units picking up the slack as Kirko Chains struggles to put the game away.

Highlights

Thanksgiving griddy for Justin Jefferson 🕺

pic.twitter.com/PK8URENGCN — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2022

Mac Jones finds Nelson Agholor on the long dime for the Patriots TD 😱pic.twitter.com/Ea7JTdw1fV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

Mac Jones to Hunter Henry for the 6 yard TD… But it's being reviewed… pic.twitter.com/dCKEP8WW9d — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 25, 2022

Hunter Henry finds his way to the end zone for the Patriots TD‼



Pats take the lead 23-16 in Q3.pic.twitter.com/Y2wxYaYYtO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

Kirk Cousins finds TJ Hockenson towards the end zone for the touchdown‼



Vikings lead 16-13 nearing the end of the half.pic.twitter.com/Srryna9NBW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022