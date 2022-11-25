Vikings Serve Up Delicious 97-Yard Kickoff TD on Thanksgiving

Facing a 23-16 deficit, the Minnesota Vikings tied up their Thanksgiving matchup against the New England Patriots. Without needing Kirk Cousins to take a snap.
Coming out of the half, the Patriots scored a 37-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry to go up one score.
Little did they know that a Nick Folk kickoff would result in a 97-yard TD from Vikings return man Keke Nwangwu.
Nwangwu covered 115.4 yards to get the score.
The holiday game has lived up to the primetime hype with Mac Jones slinging the ball and the Vikings defense and special teams units picking up the slack as Kirko Chains struggles to put the game away.
