Vikings Serve Up Delicious 97-Yard Kickoff TD on Thanksgiving

updated

Facing a 23-16 deficit, the Minnesota Vikings tied up their Thanksgiving matchup against the New England Patriots. Without needing Kirk Cousins to take a snap.

Coming out of the half, the Patriots scored a 37-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry to go up one score.

Little did they know that a Nick Folk kickoff would result in a 97-yard TD from Vikings return man Keke Nwangwu.

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

WATCH:

Nwangwu covered 115.4 yards to get the score.

The holiday game has lived up to the primetime hype with Mac Jones slinging the ball and the Vikings defense and special teams units picking up the slack as Kirko Chains struggles to put the game away.

Highlights

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Minnesota VikingsNew England Patriots

Written by Alejandro Avila

Leave a Reply