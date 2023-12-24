Vikings’ NaJee Thompson Arrives In Full Furry Attire For Game Against Lions

Videos by OutKick

NaJee Thompson is really leaning into the whole “winter whiteout” theme. That, or he’s gone full furry.

The Minnesota Vikings special teamer arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday morning in a wolf costume — complete with a furry canine head, legs, paws and tail.

“NaJee Thompson understood the assignment,” the Vikings posted on X.

I’m glad someone understands the assignment because I certainly do not.

Maybe Thompson is showing his support for the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves, who currently lead the Western Conference at 22-6. The two pro teams do share the “Twin Cities” of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Or maybe the rookie is embracing the furry lifestyle, and arctic wolf is his chosen character — or “fursona,” as those in the community call it.

He did wear a fuzzy Grinch onesie for last week’s game. Kind of the same thing.

More than likely, though, the rookie is just showing extra enthusiasm for the Vikings “winter whiteout” celebration.

Not only will Minnesota’s players be wearing white jerseys and pants in Week 16, but their stadium will have a special white-out paint job that includes white end zones and a white Norseman logo at midfield. The team is also encouraging all fans to wear white to keep the theme.

It’d be a lot cooler if it were snowing, too.

Instead, it’s 54 degrees and rainy. And the Vikings play indoors.

Aside from wolf costumes and paint jobs, there should be a fun game in store for Christmas Eve. The Vikings host the 10-4 Lions, who currently hold a three-game lead in the NFC North.

The Vikes need a win to keep the No. 7 seed in the Playoffs.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.