Vikings Legend Jared Allen Says Team Must Move On From Kirk Cousins ASAP

Not even Vikings legends want Kirk Cousins to stick around as quarterback. Minnesota suffered a deflating loss on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. It was Minnesota’s fourth game without Cousins (2-2).

The always-endearing Kay Adams welcomed Minnesota Vikings pass-rushing legend, Jared Allen, on ‘Up & Adams’ to discuss the team’s dilemma at QB in Cousins’ final contract year.

In Allen’s opinion, his beloved Vikes are better off cutting their losses with Cousins.

Jared Allen Says ‘Bye’ To Kirk Cousins

Awful production from interim QB Josh Dobbs poked at the grand offseason question looming for Minnesota: is it time to move on from Cousins or is he the Vikings’ best shot at winning, for now?

Despite Cousins’ success with the Vikings, Allen thinks it’s time to let Captain Kirk sail to another team.

Allen stated that he has less confidence in the 35-year-old after a season-ending injury.

“You blow your Achilles at this point of your career. I mean, I think it’s a young man’s game; it’s going that way,” Allen said.

He added, “I don’t know that you can invest that much more money to keep him. To be honest, I don’t think it has any bearing on his ability. But you’re going to come off an injury … you can’t pay him. That’s just it’s a no-brainer. You can’t pay him. I’m sorry. Kirk.”

Monday night showcased a glaring need for a new guy under center.

Backup QB Josh Dobbs nearly sank Minnesota singlehandedly against the Bears with four interceptions. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell admitted after the game that he nearly gave the reins to backup Nick Mullens over Dobbs.

All that to say … the Vikings have a huge void on offense. And Kirk may be the only option they’ve got.

Cousins boasts a 51-39-1 record as QB for the Vikings.