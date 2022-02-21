Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Won’t Pay Big To Change Digits

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook won’t have to have to pay the $1.5 million to change his jersey number from No. 33 to No. 4, the running back said he just has to wait.

The NFL rescinded the rule against some players wearing single-digit numbers on their jerseys, but the downside is that players had to buy out the existing inventory of jerseys or give notice for a next-season number change to avoid the requirement to buy out inventory, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported.

Cook passed on the chance to buy out the inventory, but it seems like he gave notice and confirmed to TMZ Sports he will wear No. 4 next season.

“That number symbolizes a lot to me. My father passed away, and that’s the number he’d want me to wear,” Cook told TMZ Sports while holding up four fingers with both hands. “I got my number back.”

Dalvin Cook (33) of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images).

Cook was believed to have to pay as much as $1.5 million to buy out his old jerseys but said all he had to do was wait it out.

“I don’t have to pay that [$1.5 million]. I had to wait. I just had to wait,” Cook said.

Yahoo Sports reports Cook wore the No. 4 jersey during his rise as an NFL prospect at Miami Central High School and Florida State, and the sentimental value linked with his football upbringing runs deep with honoring the memory of his late father.

