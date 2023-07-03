VIDEO: Venus Williams Screams In Pain Following Slip At Wimbledon, Eventually Loses Match To Elina Svitolina

Videos by OutKick

Five-time female Wimbledon Champion Venus Williams returned to the court after missing last year’s tournament. Williams has actually missed six of the past seven Grand Slam tournaments, and was knocked out of last year’s US Open in the first round.

She’s dealt with a myriad injuries over that time and worked to get back to this year’s Wimbledon tournament. Which, to her credit, she managed to do.

Williams began her quest on Monday against Ukranian Elina Svitolina, the #76-ranked female player according to WTA rankings.

Early in the match, Williams appeared to suffer a serious leg injury. During a rally, Williams came up to the net. As she returned a shot, she slipped and subsequently crumbled to the ground.

Through the ESPN broadcast audio, viewers can hear Williams screaming in pain. It’s actually a tough watch.

Venus Williams went down on the court after slipping near the net.



As the ESPN tweet says, Williams did eventually get to her feet. Following a check-up by the on-site medical professionals, she continued the match.

Following injury, Venus Williams loses in straight sets at Wimbledon

Williams was leading the first set 2-1 at the time of the injury timeout, but ended up losing that set 6-4.

Williams raced out to a 2-0 lead, but Svitolina rallied to win the next four games straight.

Ultimately, Venus Williams suffered another early Wimbledon exit. She lost the second set, 6-3, ending her tournament run after just one match.

Williams hasn’t reached as far as the quarterfinals since 2017 when she lost in the final to Garbiñe Muguruza.

She won five Wimbledon titles from 2000-2008. But that 2008 win represents her most recent Grand Slam victory.

Williams has just six quarterfinals or better results in Grand Slam tournaments since 2011 and none since 2017.