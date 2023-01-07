Venus Williams, 42, Withdraws From Australian Open With Injury; Legendary Career Over?

Women’s tennis great Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open and fans are wondering if this is the end of her legendary career.

The Australian Open announced that the 42-year-old Williams would not compete in the upcoming tournaments that begins on Jan. 16. Williams reportedly has an undisclosed injury that she suffered while playing in a New Zealand tournament last week.

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2023

VENUS WAS INJURED IN THE 2021 AUSTRALIAN OPEN AS WELL

It’s the latest setback for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion. She was set to compete in her 22nd major at Melbourne Park in Australia. During her Australian Open appearance in 2021, Williams injured her ankle and knee during a second-round match against Sara Errani before losing in straight sets.

With Venus opting out of the Open, that means fans won’t be able to see either of the Williams sisters compete after younger sister reportedly Serena stepped away from the sport last year.

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Unfortunately we may be approaching a situation that fans and probably Venus herself has been dreading. Just how much longer can she compete at such a high level?

A two-time Australian Open finalist, Venus qualified for this year’s Open as a wild card selection.

She is currently ranked 1,003 in the world.