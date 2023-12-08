Video Trucks Appear Outside Of UPenn Calling For Pres. Elizabeth Magill To Be Fired

Videos by OutKick

A series of box trucks with video billboards toured the University of Pennsylvania’s campus yesterday, calling for the termination of school president Elizabeth Magill.

On Tuesday, Magil, Harvard president Claudine Gay, and MIT president Sally Kornbluth testified before Congress regarding how they’ve handled a rise in antisemitic speech on their campuses. All three women refused to categorically condemn painfully obvious calls by some students for the genocide of Jews.

At MIT, for instance, some students shouted the word “Intifada.” For the past few decades, people used this phrase as a call for “armed and violent Palestinian insurrection targeting Israelis, including civilians.” It has resulted in the death of many Israelis.

Students have spread similar derogatory and disturbing rhetoric at Harvard and UPenn as well. However, all of these women had an inexplicably hard time calling this speech harassment or bullying.

Magill gave perhaps the most smug and arrogant response of the three. When Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) pressed her further, Magill said context determined if the speech was hateful.

One of the most insane video from the US since the war started…



Presidents of the University of Pennsylvania @Penn & @Harvard smilingly say that calling for genocide of Jews isn’t necessarily against their code against harassment & bullying on campus pic.twitter.com/ehDTZ0T7NF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 5, 2023

The Video Trucks Came In Response To The Awful Testimony By Magill

Naturally, this response enraged countless people. Some even privately funded trucks with video billboards calling for the school to fire Magill. They incorporated elements of her pathetic testimony, and included several Jewish victims killed by Hamas. The videos wrote “Here’s Your Context, Liz” across the top of the rotating video montage.

There is a truck at Penn blasting the exchange between Magill and Stefanik. pic.twitter.com/enXkXU6FbR — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) December 7, 2023

After her testimony, Magill tried to apologize, but fell well-short of offering a justifiable explanation for her actions.

“There was a moment during yesterday’s congressional hearing on antisemitism when I was asked if a call for the genocide of Jewish people on our campus would violate our policies,” Magill said. “In that moment, I was focused on our university’s long-standing policies aligned with the U.S. Constitution, which says that speech alone is not punishable. I was not focused on, but I should have been, on the irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetrate.”

Stefanik called out Magill’s insincere move, highlighting that she did not formally apologize for her actions.

“This pathetic PR clean-up attempt by Penn shockingly took over 24 hours to try to fix the moral depravity of the answers under oath yesterday,” she said. “And there was not even an apology…No statement will fix what the world saw and heard yesterday.”