Video Shows Packers Fan Smack Against Concrete Steps After Getting Tossed By Bears Fan

Ever wondered what it’s like to fall out of your row as you look down from the heights of a stadium’s upper deck?

One unlucky big boy sporting Green Bay merchandise went for a wild tumble down concrete steps at Soldier Field after getting tossed by a Bears fan.

The fight appeared to go down at the Eagles-Bears matchup during Week 15, despite initial reports that it occurred on Dec. 4 when the Packers traveled to Chicago.

The two got in a spat along the stairs. Once the Bears fan cliched the GB fan, and in the optimal position for a pantsing, he threw the Packers fan down well past 10 rows.

WATCH:

A #Packers fan at the #Bears–#Eagles game got into a fight, was then assaulted by a #Bears fan, and was thrown down the stairs which caused him to be seriously injured😱😱😱

pic.twitter.com/9nyGEhKVCo — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 22, 2022

Flying down the stairs with two cheeks out, flashing mad gut, the rotund Green Bay fan somehow managed to still get up despite smacking the concrete with earth-splitting force.

His Bears scarf and Eagles beanie (yes, a Packers fan wore that) didn’t help break the fall. And to be honest, the guy was asking for it.

There were multiple angles, too. One with a clear view of his full mooning.

What team is this guy a fan of?!?

Packers sweatshirt, bears scarf, eagles hat 🤔 https://t.co/vtipyKNVIf pic.twitter.com/NGiM66jheu — Drunk Ryan Poles (3-11) (@DrunkRyanPoles) December 20, 2022

Legs flailed; people gasped; and the booming fall made for one of the best stadium fights as the regular season dies down.