Video Shows Fired Daycare Workers Tormented Screaming Toddlers with Halloween Mask

A Mississippi daycare fired four employees following a video in which a staffer taunted sobbing toddlers with a Halloween mask.

WTVA News 9 released the video this week with quotes from parents in the community demanding a swift response. Here’s what happened on Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton:

What is WRONG with people? I will never understand sick adults who get off on terrorizing children. It’s not funny or cute. It’s hateful and perverse and they should never be allowed to work with kids again pic.twitter.com/krBXkIjUNd — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 6, 2022

“Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside,” the pretend monster threatened the crying kid. Y’all better be ready.”

A daycare staffer recorded and leaked the above video because she feared reporting it to ownership would not suffice. Daycare employee Jennifer Kayla Newman says this is the second time a colleague dressed up to scare the children since September.

“A couple of weeks ago some girls at the daycare bought Halloween masks to scare the kids, they did it and I never got it on video,” Newman wrote on Facebook.

“The kids were terrified but I knew if I told the owner, it would be a slap on the wrist for them as I’ve complained about other things in the past and nothing ever got done. So, when I heard she was going to do it again, I recorded to get the proof and then the video was sent to parents to show them how their child was being treated.”

The daycare owner says they were not aware of the first incident until this week. The owner says the daycare has since fired the mask-wearing babysitter and the three employees who allowed it to happen and/or laughed as the kids screamed.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says while no one has filed criminal charges, he’s in favor of legal action.

“As a dad and as someone who has great compassion for those who can’t defend themselves, I admit it was very hard to watch these videos today; and my initial reaction was the same as most anyone else I would think,” Crook told WTVA.

‘They deserve to be charged.’ It made me sick at my stomach to think of the terror those kids were enduring. It still does. My heart and prayers go out to the parents who are dealing with these same emotions right now. We have a 17yo, a 13yo, and a 2yo in our home right now, so I get it, trust me.”

Good to see these bums and their masks jobless ahead of Halloween.

It’s unclear if the staffer dressed up for her own entertainment or to warn the kids they best behave while at Lil’ Blessings Daycare. Either way, idiocy should always be fireable. And performing this stunt was both idiotic and cruel.