Video Shows Alabama High School Coach Slam Assistant To Ground After Sideline Interference Penalty; Investigation Under Way

updated 1 Comment

A video has surfaced showing an Alabama high school football coach slamming a volunteer assistant to the ground at the Opelika vs. Dothan game on Friday night. Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy is now under investigation in regards to the incident.

The video that was posted on social media Saturday morning shows the coach slamming an assistant coach to the ground. The video shows a referee running down the Dothan sideline and throwing a flag for sideline interference. Kennedy was running behind the ref and is seen slamming an assistant to the ground.

OutKick reached out to the Dothan City Schools for comment, and it provided this response:

“Dothan City Schools does not comment on personnel matters. However, we will be conducting an investigation on the situation and it will be dealt with appropriately.”

Dothan City Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe confirmed that statement to WTVY, saying, “The matter will be dealt with.”

Video shows a Dothan High School coach slamming an assistant to the ground after a sideline interference penalty. (@hekkubus)

The assistant who was slammed to the ground is known around the Dothan area and is involved in activities around all Dothan High School sports, a source said.

OutKick also reached out to Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy, but had not heard back prior to publication.

alabamaDothanhigh school footballOpelika

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply