Video Released of Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert After Breaking Into Vape Shop, Stealing $1.6K In Products

Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert is in a world of trouble.

Gilbert, 21, was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of burglary after breaking into SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop in Lincoln. Gilbert allegedly stole $1,672 worth of products, including cigars and vapes.

Authorities booked Gilbert at Lancaster County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

A security video circulating on social media shows a shirtless Gilbert, hiding behind a makeshift balaclava made from his shirt, using cement from the store’s parking lot to break through the initial glass door. Once inside, Gilbert attempts to kick down another door.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Arik Gilbert #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on with his helmet off prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)

Gilbert joined LSU in 2020 before leaving for Georgia ahead of his second year. The former top TE prospect posted 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with LSU.

Gilbert also flirted with going to Florida before joining the Bulldogs. Buried in Georgia’s offense, Gilbert transferred to Nebraska this offseason but awaits eligibility from the NCAA for his second transfer.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule reacted to news of the arrest, as relayed by KETV7, and spoke on the ongoing struggles for Gilbert this offseason.

Rhule said in a press conference: “We’re going to help him through some of the issues he’s dealing with in his life, have been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer. But to be honest, during camp, he said he’s had some struggles, he’s working overcome them.”