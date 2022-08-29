Georgia’s Arik Gilbert Reportedly Involved In On-Campus Car Wreck

Arik Gilbert is being looked upon by Kirby Smart to be a big contributor for the Bulldogs this season. We are days away from the start of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia received some frightening news Monday, as Gilbert was involved in a car wreck.

According to UGASports.com, Gilbert totaled his Mercedes in an wreck with another vehicle. Multiple sources say that the Georgia tight end is okay and should be fine for the season opener.

Gilbert did not play for Georgia last season, as he was dealing with personal issues. But the touted tight end returned to the Bulldogs in January and has been a consistent weapon for the team in spring and fall camp. It is not known how the wreck occurred, but his white Mercedes looked to be totaled.

The Bulldogs have big plans for Gilbert, with him playing alongside Brock Bowers and catching passes from Stetson Bennett.

“Our tight ends are really good football players. They are conscientious. They work hard,” Kirby Smart said on Monday. “We need them to be successful regardless of who we play because they’re good players, and good players got to play well. I think it would be misleading to think there is like this kind of matchup where it’s this guy against this guy. I don’t foresee that.”

Georgia plays Oregon Saturday afternoon in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium.