Video From Henry Ruggs Fatal DUI Scene Shows Man Plead With Cops To Save Ruggs While Woman Burns In Car

Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage showing the chaotic aftermath of a fatal crash caused by Henry Ruggs III.

The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver pleaded guilty on May 10 in a 2021 drunken driving crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and her dog.

Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog Max burned to death after her vehicle caught fire. Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was later determined to be a shocking .161. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

The bodycam footage shows a man pleading for officers to help Ruggs while Tintor was being burned alive.

WARNING: This video is hard to watch.

A man begged cops over and over again at the scene of the Henry Ruggs car crash in Las Vegas to get help for the former #Raiders standout, “ASAP,” newly released police video shows:



“I know somebody probably in there,” the eyewitness said, referring to Tintor’s Toyota Rav4. “But this is Henry Ruggs right here. This is Henry Ruggs right here. He plays for the Raiders. He needs help ASAP.”

The officer asked the man to calm down, but he was persistent.

“Hey, look, he plays for the Raiders,” he repeated. “He needs help ASAP, bro!”

Meanwhile, you can hear explosions coming from Tintor’s vehicle as it burned in the middle of the road.

Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, sat near the curb as police surveyed the area.

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III faces up to 10 years in prison. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ruggs was ultimately hit with five charges over his role in the crash. Authorities alleged he was traveling at 156 mph while drunk just moments before he slammed into Tintor.

Ruggs reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The 24-year-old faces three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison.

Until his sentencing on Aug. 9, Ruggs will remain under house arrest with alcohol and location monitoring devices.